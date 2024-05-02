UCLA forced to move to remote learning amid antisemitic protests, encampment on campus

After classes were canceled at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) on Wednesday amid ongoing safety concerns stemming from anti-Israel protests on the campus, the university has been forced to move courses remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The new guidelines said campus operations "will be limited" through the end of this week. "Per Academic Senate guidance on instruction, all in-person classes are authorized and required to pivot to remote tomorrow and Friday," read a statement from Bruins Safe Online.

"Please continue to avoid campus and the Royce Quad area," it added. The campus remains open; however the university is urging students to avoid Dickson Plaza (Royce Quad) as police have ordered an evacuation due to an unlawful assembly.

The statement comes amid a massive anti-Israel demonstration, where protesters have erected a fence to keep out law enforcement officers. Police remained on the sidelines until Thursday morning, when officers from multiple agencies were given permission to begin moving onto the campus and to restore order.

COLUMBIA COPIED BIDEN'S PLAYBOOK OF 'DON'T' WHEN ADDRESSING ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS — THEN IT TRIED TRUMP'S

In the safety statement, UCLA said Geffen Academy, Lab School and Early Care and Education will remain closed Thursday. Additional guidance will be shared on Friday.

"Employees are encouraged to work remotely wherever possible and should consult with their supervisors. Events and research activities are encouraged to go remote or be rescheduled wherever possible," the statement added.

And, "The hospital and health system, other clinical operations, and housing and hospitality facilities remain open. UCLA Extension classes will continue as scheduled, except for classes scheduled to be held on the UCLA campus, which will either be moved to other locations or online."

Anti-Israel agitators on the UCLA campus are calling for the university to divest from Israel and to end its affiliations with entities that benefit from Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

UCLA FALLS TO ANARCHY AFTER COUNTERPROTESTERS CONFRONT ANTI-ISRAELI ENCAMPMENT: 'HORRIFIC ACTS OF VIOLENCE'

"We have a large law enforcement presence stationed throughout campus to help promote safety. Student Affairs will have essential staff on campus to support our students," it concluded.

The announcement came amid continued antisemitic protests on the Los Angeles campus and just a day after classes were canceled on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by Sean Devine, UCLA’s senior Emergency Management Specialist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Early Thursday morning, officers descended onto the campus where they cleared plywood and other barricades. They also detained several of the anti-Israel agitators.