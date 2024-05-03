NY DA Bragg probes police gunshot in Columbia University anti-Israel agitator response

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office announced last night an investigation into a tactical NYPD officer as prosecutors move forward with charges against dozens of anti-Israel agitators who police arrested in the barricaded building Tuesday.

At a news briefing on the matter Friday morning, NYPD brass stood by their initial finding that the discharge was accidental.

The unnamed NYPD sergeant moved the gun from his dominant right hand to his left hand to try and open a locked metal door after breaking the window next to it – and "unintentionally" discharged the weapon, police said. The bullet went through the glass into the unlit room. Police recovered it on the floor.

"At no time were any police officers, members of the public or any protesters in danger," officials said. "This was purely unintentional."

NYPD OFFICER ACCIDENTALLY FIRED GUN WHILE REMOVING ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FROM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY BUILDING

Additionally, the NYPD typically doesn’t release bodycam on accidental discharge and leadership said they have no plan to do so on this incident.

Police arrested 282 people Tuesday night in crackdowns at Columbia University and the City College of New York. Of those, 74 faced misdemeanor or more serious charges and another 16 had outstanding warrants, prosecutors said. About half of the arrestees had no affiliation with either school.

On Tuesday, Columbia University leaders asked the NYPD to help clear out a group of anti-Israel agitators who broke into the Hamilton Hall building and barricaded themselves inside.

During the operation, the NYPD said an emergency services unit officer drew a firearm to use the attached flashlight and accidentally fired a round into a door frame. No one was hurt.

COLUMBIA STUDENTS WHO WITNESSED ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS' BUILDING TAKEOVER SPEAKS OUT: 'WE FEEL ALONE'

WATCH: Body camera footage shows NYPD breach Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

"The round did not strike any persons and did not cause any injuries," an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday night. "At no time was anyone except police personnel, in sight or sound of this accidental discharge. An immediate investigation was conducted, and the NYPD determined this incident to be an accidental discharge."

Police said they sent bodycam of the incident to the DA's office.

WHERE IS SHAFIK? COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT KEEPS LOW PROFILE, FIGHTS TO KEEP JOB AMID CAMPUS ANTISEMITISM

Also on Thursday night, Bragg's office told The City, a local news site, that its police accountability unit was reviewing the incident.

Police arrested more than 100 people at Columbia during the raid, including 46 inside Hamilton Hall who were arraigned on criminal trespassing and related charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bodycam video shows officers had to move heavy furniture that had been ziptied to gather, cut steel chains and take other measures to make their way through the barricade before they encountered the occupiers holed up in a classroom.

All of the suspects were released on their own recognizance – without having to post bond – under New York's bail reform law, authorities said.

Fox News' CB Cotton contributed to this report.