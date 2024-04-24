Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

WATCH: Anti-Israel protester admits she doesn't know why she's at NYU protest

Protests against Israel have spread across college campuses, nationwide

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel student protester admits she doesn't know why she's protesting at NYU Video

Anti-Israel student protester admits she doesn't know why she's protesting at NYU

In a video that went viral on social media, a college student protesting Israel at NYU confessed she didn't know why they were protesting at the university.

A viral video purports to show an anti-Israel demonstrator at New York University confessing she doesn't know why she's protesting.

In a video clip posted to X by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a young woman at Monday night's NYU protest struggles to answer when asked what the "goal" of the demonstration was.

"I think the goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stops — I honestly don't know all of what NYU is doing," she tells the unidentified interviewer.

COLUMBIA PROFESSOR CONDEMNS AOC FOR CALLING ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ‘NONVIOLENT’: SHE'S AN 'AGENT OF CHAOS'

NYU protester

An anti-Israel protester at NYU admitted she had no idea why she was protesting the school in a video posted to social media on Wednesday. (Getty Images/Rudy Giuliani on X)

The protester then turns to another protester and asks if she knew why they were there.

"I really don't know. I'm pretty sure they are — do you know what NYU is doing?" she asks.

The second protester also admits she doesn't know why they're protesting at NYU.

"I wish I was more educated," she confesses. 

The video encounter was posted Wednesday morning and racked up over three million views in less than 24 hours.

NYU STUDENTS STAGE WALKOUT FOLLOWING VIOLENT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

NYU protesters with signs

Police intervene and arrest more than 100 students at New York University who continue their demonstration on campus in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's attacks on Gaza, in New York, United States on April 22, 2024 (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The interview was an excerpt from Giuliani's livestream show, "America's Mayor Live," political strategist Ted Goodman told Fox News Digital.

Goodman, who produces the former NYC mayor's show, said his team captured the video while interviewing protesters outside NYU's campus in lower Manhattan on Monday evening.

In a longer version of the clip shared with Fox News Digital, the protester identifies herself as a Fordham University student who traveled to Columbia and NYU to support the protests. 

"The young woman in this video is the perfect example of the modern American Left and their indoctrination of young people. They don't know what they're doing and are serving as tools to something much more sinister," Giuliani told Fox News Digital in a statement. "She's just one of many examples of the deterioration of our education system here in America."

Protests were still being held on the NYU campus on Wednesday after students staged a walkout the day before. On Monday night, over 100 protesters were arrested after a night of violence.

On Wednesday, anti-Israel agitators at the school demanded an "intifada revolution" and held up pictures of Islamic Jihad terrorist Yacoub Qadri, Fox News Digital reported from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.