Campus 'occupation guide' taps into agitators' 'rage,' instructs how to 'escalate' chaos

FIRST ON FOX: Anti-Israel radicals on the University of Pennsylvania campus are passing around multiple guides directing agitators on how to break into buildings, "escalate" protests, create weapons and even administer first aid, documents exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital show.

"Let repression breed more resistance. We will not disavow any actions taken to escalate the struggle, including militant direct actions. Our notion of ‘safety’ in the imperial core is built on centuries of corpses, and this liberal framing of 'safetyism' prevents us from escalating and winning, which is our duty to Palestine and us all. We keep us safe by escalating. Don't hesitate to take more risk," one how-to guide dubbed "FLOOD THE GATES: ESCALATE" reads.

Fox News Digital obtained a 52-page document — which contains various guides for radicals — through a source with access to agitators on Penn's campus.

The guides coach student agitators and outside radicals in how to build shields out of trash cans and how to most effectively barricade a door, while advising that bolt cutters are the best tool to cut padlocks, and angle grinders are best to slice through locks, bolts and chains.

'SCREAMING AND CURSING' ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS DESCEND ON SENATOR'S HOME MORE THAN A DOZEN TIMES

"Use the straighter end of a crowbar to pry open windows and doors (such as in the hand over hand method). Use the slightly angled part as your fulcrum, pushing it against the window frame or door jamb," the "Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide 2024" describes. The guide informs agitators they shouldn't pry a crowbar toward their face.

A university spokesman on Thursday declined comment to Fox News Digital when asked about the guides.

Penn, located in Philadelphia, is among the long list of schools nationwide where students and other radicals are staging anti-Israel protests, including setting up encampments. The "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on Penn's campus was established more than a week ago, where students are demanding the school disclose its financial ties to Israel, divest from the country and provide protections for the protesters on campus, ABC 6 reported.

Student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian reported Thursday that university officials had called on the Philadelphia Police Department to disband the encampment immediately, but that the department reportedly turned down the request as it has an agreement with the school's police department to provide support "as needed," and there was no imminent threat.

"The University has been managing an encampment and surrounding protests on our campus for several days," a Penn spokesperson told the student newspaper in comment that was also provided to Fox News Digital. "Protest activity began to escalate overnight and has steadily continued, with large crowds in and around College Green today. We have reached out to the City of Philadelphia to ensure we have the necessary resources to keep our community safe."

"The Mayor’s Office has asked for more information, and we’re providing it," the statement continued.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital on Thursday when asked about the report and ongoing protests, that "our response will be based on the specific circumstances of each situation."

"The PPD remains committed to facilitating safe demonstrations while ensuring the safety and upholding the First Amendment rights of all who live, work or visit our city. In line with this commitment, the Philadelphia Police Department maintains a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Pennsylvania Police Department to ensure effective cooperation in situations requiring a police response. As per the MOU, the PPD will provide assistance to the UPPD as needed. However, for tactical purposes, we do not publicly discuss specific planning or engagement strategies related to ongoing situations," a department spokesman continued.

NYPD RELEASE VIDEO SHOWING PROFESSIONAL 'PROTEST CONSULTANT' AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

The guides for the agitators, meanwhile, detail how to best handle injuries for when protests turn violent.

"Have medics both inside and outside the building. Medics should know about the needs of specific individuals involved in the action beforehand (medications, allergies, etc.). They should have a first aid kit. Anybody can be a street medic, but make attempts to contact RNs and EMTs," one guide states.

The documents advise those who have been pepper sprayed to clean out their eyes with water, while counseling that rubber bullet wounds should be cleaned and sutured "for comrades who cannot be taken to the hospital."

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS NATIONWIDE FUELED BY LEFT-WING GROUPS BACKED BY SOROS, DARK MONEY

Radicals are also coached to establish a "propaganda team" to disseminate press releases and work with the media.

"Have an initial statement prepared before the occupation is announced," the guide advises on press releases. "Pour out your rage, but make sure you also provide a reasonable explanation for what you are doing, since many people will want to know why you did it. Do not have an official line. Do not prevent people from expressing themselves in their own way. Have people on hand to make and distribute flyers about what you are doing when the occupation takes place."

Though the guide states that the agitators should establish a media team, it warns that one person should not be "branded" as the leader.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PROTESTS: REP. ELISE STEFANIK URGES TRUSTEES TO REMOVE SHAFIK AFTER MOB SEIZES BUILDING

"No particular individuals inside the occupation should become too visible, so as not to be branded as leaders. No one on the inside should give televised interviews, or any more information about themselves than necessary."

Student agitators have infiltrated college campuses nationwide in recent weeks, including radicals on Columbia University’s campus taking over the school's Hamilton Hall building, while universities such as UCLA, Harvard and Yale are working to clear student encampments where protesters demand their elite schools completely divest from Israel.

TRUCK BILLBOARDS CALLING FOR PENN PRESIDENT'S FIRING CIRCLE CAMPUS AFTER ISRAEL REMARKS

Columbia saw its occupation of Hamilton Hall cut short this week, when riot-clad NYPD officers stormed the building and cleared it in about two hours on Tuesday night.

The protests follow terrorist organization Hamas waging war on Israel on October 7, which initially fanned the flames of antisemitism on campuses in the form of protests, menacing graffiti and students reporting that they felt as if it was "open season for Jews on our campuses ." The protests have now heightened to the point where Jewish students have been warned to leave campus for their own safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP