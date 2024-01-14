DeSantis reveals his prediction for Iowa as voters prepare for caucuses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted that he would "do well" when Iowa Republicans participate in the state's caucuses on Monday.

DeSantis joined "Fox News Sunday" with host Shannon Bream, arguing that he and his campaign have put in more work than any other candidate. Recent polls show DeSantis trailing in third behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former President Trump.

"Do you need to finish second here in Iowa?" Bream asked.

"We're gonna do well," DeSantis responded. "I appreciate being the underdog… I do better in those situations, and I think I have a record of doing well as the underdog. We're gonna do well, and we look forward to doing the next contest."

"We've been working hard. We've been doing a great job, and I think Monday is going to be the pivot point where, now that people start to actually vote, I think it's gonna help change the landscape," he added. "There has not been a candidate that has worked harder… Iowans notice that. You're not entitled to just be nominated. You don't just swoop in and get coronated. You've gotta earn it, and we've earned it."

Iowa voters will have to brave bitter cold weather to participate in Monday's caucuses, however, with forecasts saying much of the state will see temperatures well below zero.

Trump maintained his dominant lead in the Republican field in the most recent polling, which shows him beating his nearest competitor, Haley, by nearly 30 points.

Support for DeSantis has appeared to slip in recent weeks as Haley has crept up to replace him in second place, according to multiple polls. Nevertheless, DeSantis and his campaign invested immense resources in Iowa, and DeSantis himself traveled to every county in the state.