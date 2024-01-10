Fox News to host Donald Trump in exclusive town hall tonight

New polls: Is Trump up by nearly 20 points in New Hampshire or is Haley hot on his heels?

Former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary, with GOP rival Nikki Haley firmly in second place.

But the big question with two weeks to go until New Hampshire holds the first primary and second overall contest in the Republican nomination calendar following the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses is how formidable is Trump's lead?

Two polls released on Tuesday paint very different pictures.

A University of New Hampshire/CNN survey shows Haley within striking distance of Trump, who remains the commanding frontrunner in the latest polls in Iowa and in national surveys as he makes his third straight White House run.

Trump stands at 39% in the UNH/CNN survey among those likely to vote in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary, with Haley at 32%. The poll of 1,864 New Hampshire voters likely to cast a ballot in the state's Republican presidential primary was conducted online Jan. 4-8.

But a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today survey indicates Trump holding a 19-point lead over Haley, 46% to 27%. The survey of 1,000 voters was conducted by live operators to landlines and mobile phones from Jan. 3-7.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.