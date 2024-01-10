Fox News to host Donald Trump in exclusive town hall tonight
Former President Donald Trump will sit down with Fox News hosts once again for a town hall just days shy of the Iowa caucuses
Former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary, with GOP rival Nikki Haley firmly in second place.
But the big question with two weeks to go until New Hampshire holds the first primary and second overall contest in the Republican nomination calendar following the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses is how formidable is Trump's lead?
Two polls released on Tuesday paint very different pictures.
A University of New Hampshire/CNN survey shows Haley within striking distance of Trump, who remains the commanding frontrunner in the latest polls in Iowa and in national surveys as he makes his third straight White House run.
Trump stands at 39% in the UNH/CNN survey among those likely to vote in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary, with Haley at 32%. The poll of 1,864 New Hampshire voters likely to cast a ballot in the state's Republican presidential primary was conducted online Jan. 4-8.
But a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today survey indicates Trump holding a 19-point lead over Haley, 46% to 27%. The survey of 1,000 voters was conducted by live operators to landlines and mobile phones from Jan. 3-7.
Former President Trump ramped up his attacks on 2024 rival former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at an Iowa rally on Friday, as Haley has risen in the polls.
"Nikki Haley's campaign is being funded by Biden donors," Trump told Iowa voters gathered in Sioux Center. He called Haley, who served in his administration as U.N. ambassador, a "globalist."
"She likes the globe. I like America first," Trump said. "The establishment losers and sellouts lagging far behind us in the Republican primary can’t be trusted on taxes or trade or anything else. They’re globalists, and they always will be."
Trump has set his sights on Haley as several polls have shown her gaining enough support to rise to second place, surpassing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Though Trump maintains a commanding lead in surveys of Republican primary voters, his campaign unveiled a new attack ad targeting Haley in New Hampshire this week that sought to connect her positions with those of President Biden, a Democrat.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the 2020 election case against him in Georgia should be dropped after prosecutor Fani Willis was accused of ethics violations.
A co-defendant in the Trump case alleged in court documents that Willis had an "improper" romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired, Nathan Wade. Willis and Wade allegedly benefited financially from the relationship in the form of vacations the two took using funds that his law firm received for working the case.
"You had a very big event yesterday as you saw in Georgia where the district attorney is totally compromised. The case has to be dropped," Trump told reporters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, speaking after a hearing in a separate federal 2020 election interference case. "They went after 18 or 20 people. … She was out of her mind. Now it turns out that case is totally compromised.
"It’s illegal. What she did is illegal. So we’ll let the state handle that, but what a sad situation it is," Trump added.
Donald Trump is participating in a highly anticipated exclusive town hall with Fox News Channel on Wednesday night in Des Moines, Iowa. The event will begin at 9 p.m. ET and run for one hour.
The town hall is the third of three this week hosted by Fox News co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. On Monday night, the two hosted GOP hopeful Nikki Haley and on Tuesday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took part in his own town hall event.
Viewers can watch the live town hall event tonight with Trump, including tuning in live to FOX News Channel. Viewers can also access a live stream on FOXNews.com, FOX Nation, and FOX News Media's streaming platform. FOX websites will also have live debate reporting and a live blog throughout the evening.
Tonight's town hall is just a few days shy of the Iowa caucuses. The eyes of the nation will be fixated on Iowa on January 15, as the state’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar.
Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday ahead of Trump's town hall event with Fox News to discuss the state of the 2024 presidential race.
“Monday is going to see a Trump victory," Collins said to "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus. "I think Donald Trump is going to take Iowa. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are going to fight it out for second place."
Collins is an attorney, Air Force chaplain, and veteran who represented Georgia's 9th congressional district from 2013 until January 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He added, "This has to be a fall that Ron DeSantis, who I’ve known for a while, has got to take it very hard because this is a place he spent millions upon million of dollars and been there a great deal of time, and yet is no better off than when he started the race almost a year ago."
Collins continued, "This biggest thing right now I think that president Trump’s campaign has to do is make sure their voters turn out. And again it’s amazing to me sometimes talking about second and third places candidates as if they’re surging, and they’re still 20 or 30 points behind in the polls. Monday night will show it, but we’ll see."
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a Fox News Channel town hall Wednesday night in Iowa - a state that in a matter of days will hold the first contest of the 2024 GOP primary campaign.
With expectations remaining high, the Fox-hosted town hall will be one of Trump's last chances to convince voters to turn out for his campaign before the quickly approaching Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15.
Iowa is first state to decide on their preferred presidential nominee each election year, winnowing the candidate field and setting the stage for the rest of the cycle.
Recent polls in Iowa suggest Trump stands at or above 50% support in the state, dominating the primary field ahead of competitors Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
While Trump remains the frontrunner in the heated primary race, according to various polls released over the past few months, the former president is urging voters not to take his apparent lead for granted.
"We're not taking any chances," Trump said at a recent campaign rally in Sioux City. "The biggest risk is, you say you know what? He's winning by so much, darling. Let's stay home and watch television. Let's watch this great victory. And if enough people do that, it's not going to be pretty. But we're not going to let that happen."
Former President Donald Trump will participate in an exclusive town hall event hosted by Fox News Channel tonight beginning at 9 p.m. ET. "Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the one hour long event in Des Moines, Iowa.
Trump will take centerstage just days ahead of the highly anticipated Iowa caucuses.
Tonight, the GOP frontrunner is expected in front of a live audience. Questions for Trump related to issues important to Americans across the country are expected from both hosts and audience members.
Trump's exclusive town hall is the final of three events hosted by Fox News this week.
On Monday, viewers tuned in as GOP hopeful Nikki Haley took questions from Iowa voters. She answered questions about abortion, term limits in Congress, border security and more. Additionally, she touched on the rivalry between with Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and reacted to Trump's claims she "betrayed" him by running for the GOP nomination for president.
On Tuesday evening, DeSantis concluded the Fox News town hall by taking aim at Haley for her comments on abortion from Monday night. MacCallum and Baier questioned the Florida native about national security, President Joe Biden, the war in Israel and more. During the hour long town hall, DeSantis raised eyebrows by to shoot cartel members attempting to breach border barriers saying, "Let her rip!"
