Video of what appears to be Robert Crimo being arrested after Highland shooting

A new camera phone video shows what appears to be Robert Crimo III being arrested by police following the Highland Park shooting on July 4 that left six dead and more than thirty injured.

Crimo, 22, opened fire from a rooftop perch during a Fourth of July Parade before fleeing the scene. Crimo led police on a brief pursuit before being arrested following an hours-long manhunt. He was then taken into police custody, according to Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen.

A North Chicago police officer had seen the vehicle matching the description of Crimo's car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before Crimo took off.

Five of the six victims were adults found dead at the scene. The other died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Witnesses at the parade said they mistook the gunfire for a Navy salute before realizing what was going on. They then fled the area.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said Tuesday on NBC's "Today Show" the weapon was legally obtained and she is waiting on prosecutors to file charges against Crimo.

