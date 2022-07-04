Highland Park shooting person of interest Robert Crimo captured after manhunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person of interest connected to an attack where six people were gunned down six people and many others were injured during a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a wealthy suburb of Chicago, has been captured following an hours-long manhunt.

He killed at least six people and wounded about two dozen more from a rooftop perch before fleeing, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said during an afternoon news briefing. Five of those killed were found at the scene and were adults, authorities said. Another was taken to a hospital where they died.

A child was among those hurt and was critically injured, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out at the intersection of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park around 10:24 a.m. CT Monday, according to authorities. The gunman remained at large as of 3 p.m., and police said he had not barricaded himself anywhere or taken hostages to their knowledge.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Covelli said the suspect used "a high-powered rifle" but declined to give a detailed description of the weapon. The attack began near the last leg of the parade route, he said, and targeted spectators along the sidelines.

He added that the attack marked a "very random, very intentional and a very sad day."

Authorities said the gunman accessed a roof of a business possibly via a ladder in an alley attached to the building.

State police and Chicago officers raced to the scene to assist Highland Park Police in the investigation, and so did deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The FBI is also assisting, authorities said, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was working on tracing the weapon used in the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is breaking, Please check back for updates.