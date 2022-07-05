Highland Park shooting witness demands answers on alleged shooter's mental health: 'Don't care about politics'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A witness to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is putting politics aside, demanding answers on the suspected shooter's mental health after the tragic event.

Warren Fried was at the Fourth of July parade when with his wife and two children when the gunman opened fire, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

"One of the things that we would like to understand, my kids are asking me last night is the reason why we're a family, like I said, who have neurological disorders," Fried told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts.

ILLINOIS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING LEAVES 6 DEAD, MORE THAN 30 INJURED; SUSPECT ARRESTED

"We understand some of the social judgments and the frustrations," he continued. "We don't care about politics. We don't have concern about the gun debate. We want to know why someone with a neurological who wasn't right, who lived in our community, didn't get the support and resources that my children are getting right now, so they can be as best as possible."

Fried said it was challenging to attend the parade in the first place, since his family suffers from neurological disorders.

His children had many questions after the shooting, to which he responded by explaining the individual needed more mental health support and his mind was not "correct."

"We're conditioned and rooted in empathy," Fried said. "We try to make sure the best comes from such a negative situation. So I explain to my kids that his mind wasn't correct. He didn't know or maybe didn't know, but he wasn't sure what was the correct way of expressing his anger and his frustration."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's why I'm here, to make sure people who have conditions don't feel so frustrated that they turn this way," he continued.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, was arrested in connection with the fatal event allegedly shot and killed 6 people and injured more than 30.

"What made him turn so bad, why did he get so angry and so frustrated?" Fried questioned. "What could we have done to help him better? Why does someone do this, and what makes them feel so compelled to get so angry and so frustrated? We want to help, and that's what our family is about."