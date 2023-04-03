Trump prepares to depart Mar-a-Lago for arraignment after Manhattan grand jury indictment

Adams, NYPD commissioner hold security briefing ahead of Trump arraignment: 'Control yourselves'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a briefing Monday regarding security preps for former President Donald Trump's arraignment.

"Control yourselves," Adams said at City Hall. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she's coming to town. While you in town be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are."

"As you all know and all aware, Donald Trump will be in New York City tonight through tomorrow. His presence is expected to draw a lot of attention from media, spectators and protesters alike," Deputy Mayor Philip Banks said at the press conference happening at City Hall. "New York City, as always, will be prepared. The NYPD and our entire public safety apparatus always prepared. We are working closely with all of our partners to ensure everyone's safety tomorrow. And we are asking for the public's help as well in maintaining a safe environment that allows New Yorkers to continue their day to day lives with minimal interruption and is always neither dangerous nor criminal behavior will be tolerated."