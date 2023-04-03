Trump prepares to depart Mar-a-Lago for arraignment after Manhattan grand jury indictment
Former President Donald Trump is travelling from his Florida home Monday to New York City ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday.
incoming update…
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a briefing Monday regarding security preps for former President Donald Trump's arraignment.
"Control yourselves," Adams said at City Hall. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she's coming to town. While you in town be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are."
"As you all know and all aware, Donald Trump will be in New York City tonight through tomorrow. His presence is expected to draw a lot of attention from media, spectators and protesters alike," Deputy Mayor Philip Banks said at the press conference happening at City Hall. "New York City, as always, will be prepared. The NYPD and our entire public safety apparatus always prepared. We are working closely with all of our partners to ensure everyone's safety tomorrow. And we are asking for the public's help as well in maintaining a safe environment that allows New Yorkers to continue their day to day lives with minimal interruption and is always neither dangerous nor criminal behavior will be tolerated."
Eric Trump, the son of Former President Donald Trump was seen giving the thumbs up to reporters from the back seat of an SUV on the way to the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former president Trump is expected to depart his Florida home around noon Monday and head to New York ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday in the case revolving around alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump is expected to stay at Trump tower Monday night before heading to the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday morning, where his arraignment is expected to start shortly after 2 p.m. From there, the former president plans to travel back to his Florida home and deliver remarks, though it is unclear what Trump will say amid speculation from legal experts that there may be a "gag order" limiting his ability to discuss the case.
Executive Director of Right on Crime Brett Tolman on the Trump indictment and what to expect from the case.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer said Sunday he expects to make a motion to dismiss any charges brought by a Manhattan grand jury in District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe.
"We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge. And of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this," Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN host Dana Bash Sunday.
"And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down," Tacopina continued on CNN's "State of the Union." "The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there's no violation here. Yet somehow a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn't exist."
New York police are already erecting barricades around Trump Tower in anticipation of former President Trump's surrender to authorities sometime this week.
NYPD officers have also blocked roads around both Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where the former president is expected to appear. While police say there have been no threats to the city, the preparations come following Trump's call to supporters last month, urging them to "protest" and "take our nation back" in the event of his arrest.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has offered support to the NYPD, saying she could deploy the National Guard or other assets. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that the department is no stranger to handling such protests.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has offered support to the NYPD, saying she could deploy the National Guard or other assets. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that the department is no stranger to handling such protests.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell will hold a press conference at noon Monday as the city braces for the arrival and arraignment of Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to reporting from the New York Daily News.
Security for Tuesday's arraignment is expected to be tight, with extensive security around the building while everyone in the courtroom will be searched twice.
Former President Donald Trump is departing his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in New York City.
The former President is expected to stay at Trump tower Monday evening before heading to the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday morning for the legal proceedings.
Trump is expected to arrive at the New York City courthouse at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of his scheduled arraignment in front of Judge Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. The proceedings are expected to take 15 to 30 minutes, with extensive security around the building expected to search everyone in the courtroom twice.
According to legal experts, Trump is likely to be fingerprinted and will take a mug shot, but there is not expected to be a "perp walk" or public arrival for security reasons. Trump is also unlikely to be handcuffed as a result of an arrangement made between the former president's legal team and the district attorney's office.
The details of the indictment of the former president are still under seal but are expected to relate to alleged 2016 "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which the DA's office has been investigation for five years.
After the proceedings, Trump has already announced that he plans to travel back to his Florida home to deliver remarks later Tuesday evening.
However, exactly what Trump will be able to say in those remarks is still a mystery, with some legal experts arguing he is likely to be under a "gag order" following the arraignment.
Live Coverage begins here