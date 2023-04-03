Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Images released of Trump's historic trip to NYC day before he's set to be arraigned

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned before a New York judge on Tuesday

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
close
Trump hires new legal counsel following indictment Video

Trump hires new legal counsel following indictment

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the upcoming arraignment of the former president on 'The Story.'

Former President Donald Trump was photographed exiting his "Trump Force One" aircraft and, later, entering Trump Tower on Monday afternoon ahead of his expected court appearance in New York City this week.

The former president departed Palm Beach International Airport in south Florida en route to New York hours earlier. Shortly after Trump's motorcade left the airport, he was pictured waving to crowds outside Trump Tower in New York City before entering the building where he maintains a residence.

Trump is slated to appear before a New York judge on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday evening as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation into his alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

TRUMP, DEMOCRATS IMMEDIATELY BEGIN FUNDRAISING OFF INDICTMENT: 'OUR WORK ISN'T OVER'

Former President Donald Trump's aides and legal team exit his plane in New York City on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump's aides and legal team exit his plane in New York City on Monday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Trump exits his plane in New York to surrender in hush money payment case.

Trump exits his plane in New York to surrender in hush money payment case. (Fox News Digital)

Trump enters an SUV in a motorcade on the LaGuardia International Airport tarmac in New York on Monday.

Trump enters an SUV in a motorcade on the LaGuardia International Airport tarmac in New York on Monday. (Fox News Digital)

Former President Donald Trump's plane sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump's plane sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Monday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Trump’s lawyers, though, said Sunday that they expected to file a motion to dismiss all charges stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation.

TRUMP PREPARES TO DEPART MAR-A-LAGO FOR ARRAIGNMENT AFTER MANHATTAN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

"We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge. And of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this," Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN. 

"And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down," Tacopina added. "The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there's no violation here. Yet somehow a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn't exist."

Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday.

Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday. ( (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura))

Trump is photographed waving to crowds before entering Trump Tower on Monday.

Trump is photographed waving to crowds before entering Trump Tower on Monday. ( (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston))

Trump enters Trump Tower on Monday.

Trump enters Trump Tower on Monday. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, federal prosecutors opted against charging Trump in the case.

Fox News Digital reporter Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics