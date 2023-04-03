Hungarian PM picks a side after Manhattan grand jury indicts Trump: 'Keep on fighting'

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban tweeted out his support for former President Trump Monday ahead of his Tuesday court appearance, telling the president to "keep on fighting."

"Keep on fighting, Mr. President! We are with you, @realDonaldTrump," Orban tweeted, paired with a photo of the two shaking hands during an August 2022 meeting at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, estate. Orban had traveled to the states to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

Orban has been vocal about his support for the former president in the past, with him being the first European leader to publicly endorse Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2016. The Hungarian prime minister also voiced his support for Trump's 2020 run.

The support was later reciprocated as Orban sought a fourth straight term as prime minister last year, with Trump praising him as a "strong leader" who "truly loves his country."

TRUMP'S ARRAIGNMENT: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TIMELINE OF THE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

"He has my complete support and endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!" Trump wrote in a January 2022 statement.

Trump is expected to appear in New York court Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury last week. Details of the indictment are still under seal but are expected to relate to alleged 2016 "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which the DA's office has been investigating for five years.

REP. JIM BANKS BACKS TRUMP IN WAKE OF 'FLIMSY' INDICTMENT: 'DESPICABLE EXAMPLE OF A POLITICAL PERSECUTION'

Prosecutors are expected to argue that the $130,000 payment for Daniels and the $150,000 given to McDougal amounted to improper donations to the Trump campaign and helped him win the 2016 election.

Trump has already announced he will be heading back home to Florida after his morning court appearance to deliver remarks later that evening. It is still unclear what Trump will say during his speech. However, some legal experts argue he may be under a "gag order" following the arraignment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Michael Lee and The Associated Press contributed to this report.