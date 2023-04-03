'Trump Force One' being prepped as former president prepares for trip to NYC for arraignment

Former President Trump’s plane "Trump Force One" is being prepared for takeoff as the former commander-in-chief prepares to travel to New York City for his arraignment.

Trump’s plane is sitting on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport ahead of his flight to the Big Apple where the president will be arraigned after his Manhattan grand jury indictment for alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal through his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump’s lawyers said on Sunday said he expects to make a motion to dismiss any charges stemming from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation.

"We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge. And of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this," Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN host Dana Bash Sunday.

"And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down," Tacopina continued on CNN's "State of the Union." "The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there's no violation here. Yet somehow a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn't exist."

Trump allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 and McDougal $150,000 through Cohen, who pleaded guilty to arranging the payments.

Cohen’s former legal advisor, Robert Costello, testified that Cohen is a "serial liar" before the grand jury.