Adams, NYPD commissioner hold security briefing ahead of Trump arraignment: 'Control yourselves'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a briefing Monday regarding security preps for former President Donald Trump's arraignment.

"Control yourselves," Adams said at City Hall. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she's coming to town. While you in town be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are."

"As you all know and all aware, Donald Trump will be in New York City tonight through tomorrow. His presence is expected to draw a lot of attention from media, spectators and protesters alike," Deputy Mayor Philip Banks said at the press conference happening at City Hall. "New York City, as always, will be prepared. The NYPD and our entire public safety apparatus always prepared. We are working closely with all of our partners to ensure everyone's safety tomorrow. And we are asking for the public's help as well in maintaining a safe environment that allows New Yorkers to continue their day to day lives with minimal interruption and is always neither dangerous nor criminal behavior will be tolerated."

The former president said in a TRUTH Social post Sunday night he would head to Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday. Trump is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday.

The details of Trump's indictment are still under seal but are expected to relate to alleged 2016 "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been investigating for five years.

Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told CNN on Sunday that he expects to file a motion to dismiss whatever charges the grand jury has indicted Trump for in this case.

Trump is expected to arrive at the New York City courthouse at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, hours ahead of his scheduled arraignment in front of Judge Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. The proceedings are expected to take 15 to 30 minutes, with extensive security around the building expected to search everyone in the courtroom twice.

Trump is likely to use a side entrance to the building, though the exact details of his arrival will not be known even by the court until shortly before his arrival for security reasons.

