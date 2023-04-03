A-Rod spotted at Trump Tower awaiting Trump's arrival for Tuesday arraignment

Former New York Yankees' third baseman Alex Rodriguez was spotted Monday outside of Trump Tower as crowds waited for the arrival of former President Trump, who will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

A-Rod was seen walking in Manhattan near Trump Tower as press gathered outside to catch Trump's arrival.

It's unclear why A-Rod was in Manhattan by Trump Tower. Representatives for A-Rod did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trump is slated to arrive at Trump Tower Monday afternoon ahead of his Tuesday court appearance following his indictment in a matter related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels leading up to the 2016 election.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, hosted a briefing regarding security preparations ahead of Trump's arraignment. They said that as of midday Monday, there have "been no specific, credible threats to our city at this time."

"Control yourselves," Adams warned at City Hall, recognizing anticipated protests and the unique nature of the situation. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she's coming to town."

"While you in town be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are," Adams said.

