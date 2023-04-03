Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

'Trump Force One' lands in New York ahead of former president's day in court

Trump allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 and McDougal $150,000 through Cohen, who pleaded guilty to arranging the payments

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Trump heads to New York ahead of Tuesday arraignment Video

Trump heads to New York ahead of Tuesday arraignment

Fox News' Bryan Llenas provides details on the expected schedule for former President Trump's arraignment in Manhattan.

Former President Trump’s plane "Trump Force One" landed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment at a court in Manhattan.

Trump’s plane left the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport to fly to the Big Apple where the president will be arraigned after a grand jury indictment for alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal through his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump’s lawyers said on Sunday said he expects to make a motion to dismiss any charges stemming from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation.

THIS IS WHY TRUMP ARGUES THERE WAS NO CRIME AT ALL, NOT EVEN THE MISDEMEANOR FALSIFICATION OF RECORDS

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is heading to New York for his expected booking and arraignment on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is heading to New York for his expected booking and arraignment on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge. And of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this," Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN host Dana Bash Sunday. 

HUNGARIAN PM PICKS A SIDE AFTER MANHATTAN GRAND JURY INDICTS TRUMP: ‘KEEP ON FIGHTING’

"And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down," Tacopina continued on CNN's "State of the Union." "The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there's no violation here. Yet somehow a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn't exist."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in at the Waco Regional Airport in March 2023.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in at the Waco Regional Airport in March 2023. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 and McDougal $150,000 through Cohen, who pleaded guilty to arranging the payments.

Cohen’s former legal advisor, Robert Costello, testified that Cohen is a "serial liar" before the grand jury.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics