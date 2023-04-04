Manhattan DA's office scrubs 'meet our team' portion of website ahead of Trump arraignment

The Manhattan District Attorney's office appears to have scrubbed the "Meet Our Team" portion of its website ahead of Former President Trump's appearance in court Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.

In what used to be the DA team members' section that shows their previous experience and affiliations, only a "Not Found" page now appears, with additional writing that states: "Nothing found for the requested page. Try a search instead?"

The office also removed the "Meet Our Team" tab from its "About Our Office" portion of its site.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's page still appears and is accessible.

The deletion means that individuals who may search for the Manhattan DA team as Trump faces arraignment will come up empty-handed.

The removed page, however, can be viewed and accessed on Wayback Machine, which shows it last appeared on the site yesterday.

The cached version of the webpage lists the office's 15 team members, including Chief Assistant District Attorney Meg Reiss, Executive Assistant DA for Policy Brian Crow, Chief of the Trial Division Lisa DelPizzo, General Counsel Leslie Dubeck, and others.

The Manhattan DA's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Trump landed in New York on Monday and will appear in court Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump last Thursday as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation into his alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

