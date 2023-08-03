Donald Trump to appear in court for indictment hearing in Jan. 6 case
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., Thursday afternoon after being indicted on charges that stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley explained Thursday why she did not release a statement after her 2024 rival Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury.
Speaking on a New Hampshire talk radio station, Haley reportedly said she kept silent "because like most Americans, I'm tired of talking about it. We should be talking about the security threat posed by China." Haley's comments were reported by NH Journal.
Several other GOP hopefuls weighed in this week on the blockbuster announcement that former President Trump had been indicted in the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
One of the first to release a statement was former CIA spy and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a long-shot for the nomination and a very vocal GOP Trump critic.
"Let me be crystal clear: Trump's presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills. Furthermore, his denial of the 2020 election results and actions on Jan. 6 show he's unfit for office," Hurd wrote.
Former Vice President Mike Pence also issued a statement highly critical of Trump, writing that "today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, pledged to "end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans," without mentioning Trump by name.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said he also was concerned about the "weaponization" of the Justice Department. Vivek Ramaswamy went further by committing to pardon Trump.
Fox News' Andrew Murray and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.
Donald Trump on Thursday accused the Biden administration of bringing up criminal charges against him to drain funds from his 2024 presidential campaign.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Department of Justice has forced him "to spend large amounts of time & money" on his legal defense instead of his campaign.
"Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself," Trump said. "The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!"
Campaign finance documents show Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, burned through at least $42.8 million this year, much of it used to cover costs related to his mounting legal peril. The former president has $31.8 million cash on hand.
Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.
Former President Donald Trump boasted that he’s "never had so much support" the morning after he was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.
It’s the second federal indictment brought against Trump in investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also probed the former president’s removal and possession of classified documents from the White House.
"Thank you to everyone!!! I have never had so much support on anything before," Trump wrote in an all-caps message on his Truth Social app.
"This unprecedented indictment of a former (highly successful!) president, & the leading candidate, by far, in both the Republican Party and the 2024 general election, has awoken the world to the corruption, scandal, & failure that has taken place in the United States for the past three years," the former president said.
"America is a nation in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever before. I love you all!!!"
Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.
Former Vice President Mike Pence did not parse words when reacting to former President Trump's indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday.
In a statement released following Trump's indictment on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Pence accused Trump of putting himself over the Constitution, and said a Trump candidacy would serve as a distraction from President Biden's "disastrous" record.
"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," Pence said. "I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment."
"The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter," he said.
Pence declared the country was "more important than one man," and that the Constitution was "more important than any one man’s career."
"On January 6th, former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will," he said.
"As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation," he added.
Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought four new 2020-election-related charges against former President Donald Trump earlier Tuesday, should be "indicted for stupidity" according to one legal analyst.
Gregg Jarrett told Fox News that the 45-page indictment of Trump, in which Smith lays out charges including one count better known for being used against the Ku Klux Klan in the 1870s, is an "amateurish joke."
Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights – the latter of which was drafted to counteract intimidation of recently freed slaves newly protected by the 14th and 15th Amendments.
"This indictment strikes me as an amateurish joke, frankly," Jarrett said. "Jack Smith as special counsel should be indicted for stupidity – It's that bad."
Jarrett told "Hannity" that Smith has a "disreputable habit" of charging "politically driven prosecutions."
Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest indictment against former President Donald Trump was a cause for celebration for many left-wing Twitter users on Tuesday.
"Happy #TrumpIndictment Day! Waiting for Jack Smith to drop in for victory drinks. I’ve already started popping the champagne," former MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance cheered with a photo of himself celebrating with a drink in a restaurant.
"Happy 3rd Indictment Day to all who celebrate! #TrumpIndictment," YouTuber Sarah O’Connell tweeted.
Blue Amp Strategies CEO Cliff Schecter wrote, "Ok said this was the one thing that would get me to break my Tweetless Tuesday. Happy pending indictment 112th Trump indictment everyone!"
Journalist Sophia A. Nelson said, "This is a good day for the Republic, it shows the checks and balances work. We will be okay as long as the institutions hold."
"RT if you agree that Jack Smith is an American hero," political strategist Rachel Bitecofer commented.
Celebrity hair stylist Elgin Charles agreed, "Jack Smith is a true American hero."
Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.
Trump Organization vice president Eric Trump pledged his father Donald will "fight like hell" against Special Counsel Jack Smith's latest indictment.
Smith indicted former President Trump Tuesday on four charges – conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing an official proceeding, as well as a post-Civil War law intended to blunt Ku Klux Klan intimidation of newly-freed slaves; conspiracy against rights.
"We've dealt with this nonsense from the very beginning. We dealt with it with all the impeachments," Eric Trump, who also serves as president of Trump Winery in Virginia, told Fox News on Wednesday.
"We dealt with the slanderous Russia lies the [allegations] that we were colluding with the Kremlin [and] that we had secret servers in the basement of Trump Tower."
The younger Trump told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that allegations from the Washington, D.C. establishment have been "lie after lie" intended to weaken him and his populist movement.
"They've slandered him from day-one," he said, collectively calling Smith and other detractors "desperate."
Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin bet an audience member, CNN's Elie Honig, on Wednesday that Donald Trump would go to jail following his latest indictment related to Jan. 6.
At the end of "The View" on Wednesday, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was recommending some books and included one of Honig's books, "Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It," and pointed to the CNN legal analyst in the audience.
"I picked this book, it came out in January 2023 but one of the most common questions I get, we talk about a lot on this show, how do people like Trump or how do the rich and powerful seem to get away with it? There doesn’t seem to be the same accountability that the average Joe has, and this book explains the methodology of why it’s tough to nail these people down. And he profiles, I mean he predicts a lot of what we’re seeing with Donald Trump but Harry Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. It’s a must read when you try to figure out how people weaponize the legal system to help them," Griffin said.
Co-host Joy Behar turned to Honig and asked him if he thinks Trump would go to jail.
"No," he said. "Sorry, but no. Doesn't mean he won't be convicted, but I don't believe he'll go to jail, certainly not before the election, if you're counting on that."
Hostin chimed in and said, "I'll take that bet, Elie."
"Ok, I know you have one with Alyssa, I'll double on it," he responded.
Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.
Former D.C. Metropolitan police officer and CNN analyst Michael Fanone claimed Tuesday’s federal indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot made him feel the exact same way he felt when the U.S. military "killed Osama bin Laden."
Fanone, who was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and who has testified before the U.S. House select committee investigating the riot that day, told CNN host Laura Coates on Tuesday he believed that Trump’s actions surrounding the event were "absolutely" comparable to bin Laden’s terror attack against the U.S. on 9/11.
"When I first learned about the indictment, I had a long conversation with a friend of mine, Ryan Reilly, and I told him how proud I felt to be an American at that moment. Much in the way that I did when I learned that our military had killed Osama bin Laden. I just felt incredibly proud," Fanone said.
HIs words seemed to perturb Coates, who paused and admitted to the former law enforcement officer that his statement was an "eyebrow-raising" one.
Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump and other conservatives lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for what they said was an underwhelming response to news of the latest indictment against Trump and said it shows he's the wrong pick for 2024.
"As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans," DeSantis tweeted shortly after news broke Tuesday that Trump had been indicted on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
"While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts. Washington, DC is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses — I will end the weaponization of the federal government."
The DeSantis tweet calling for an end to the weaponization of government was seen over 4 million times and "ratioed" mostly by Trump supporters and surrogates. They accused the Florida Republican of not speaking out forcefully enough against the specific targeting of Trump, not mentioning him by name and not promising a pardon.
"It makes me really sad that the best, most based governor in America decided to base his entire presidential campaign on not knowing what time it is," Federalist CEO Sean Davis tweeted. "Robotically reciting ‘I will enact reforms’ is not how you respond when a corrupt government announces that it plans to throw its opposition in prison for the crime of opposition."
"Not a wartime conservative," political commentator Jack Posobiec tweeted.
"YOUR TOP POLITICAL OPPONENT IS BEING UNJUSTLY PERSECUTED," Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner tweeted. "Agree to pardon him! This is a sham and you know it. But you hope you benefit from it. SHAME ON TEAM DESANTIS!"
Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.
Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley warned the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump has "chilling" implications for free speech in America. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday, Turley explained that the Constitution protects Trump's ability to claim the 2020 election was stolen, even if he knew his claim was false.
"The burden is on the prosecution. And the question is, how do you actually prove this? What the indictment says is lots of people told Trump that the election wasn't stolen and that the challenge, the certification was invalid. Well, fine. I was one of those people saying that. But he had other people saying the opposite. He had attorneys, not a small number saying, ‘No, you can make these challenges. So the election was stolen. There is this evidence.’ Millions of Americans believe that. And so it's a weird indictment," Turley said.
"What concerns me here is that the implications of this filing for free speech are quite chilling. And those people celebrating this indictment are dismissing that, and they shouldn't. ... When is the price too high?"
Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said Wednesday that Donald Trump's appearance in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. ET will be short and appear "choreographed."
"Because there's been an indictment, this will be an arraignment, which means it's a proceeding before the court in which the former president will be asked to enter a plea to the indictment that was just filed yesterday," McCarthy said.
"He'll obviously enter a plea of not guilty. It'll be choreographed in the sense that because of the security concerns, the Secret Service will have collaborated with the court personnel and the other agencies involved in the case to make sure that the former president is ushered into the court," he added.
"It'll be short. He'll enter a plea. Bail will not be an issue in this case."
McCarthy discussed Trump's court appearance with former FBI special agent Nicole Parker and former DOJ official Tom Dupree on "Your World" with Neil Cavuto.
Legal experts are criticizing special counsel Jack Smith for his latest indictment against Donald Trump for accusing the former president of spreading disinformation and other activities protected by the First Amendment.
Trump was indicted out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation related to 2020 election interference and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, and is facing charges such as conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.
"The most jarring thing about this indictment is it basically just accuses him of disinformation — this is a disinformation indictment," said legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University and a Fox News contributor.
"It said [Trump] was spreading falsehoods, that [he] was undermining integrity of the election — that is all part of the First Amendment," Turley said. "And I think that courts will look skeptically."
Andy McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor and assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a Fox News contributor, told Fox News Digital that Smith brought "a lousy case."
"I think all the counts have significant legal problems, and that’s even before you get to the complex problems of trying to prove Trump’s intent," McCarthy said.
But not every legal expert says Smith's case is weak. Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard University, told Fox News Digital that Smith has brought an "airtight" indictment against the former president.
"The factual details, if true as claimed, leave Trump with no legitimate legal defenses," Tribe said. "And the sources for all the damning direct quotations, including those by Mr. Trump himself, are all individuals he hand-picked for their loyalty to him — they have no conceivable motive to lie. And there’s no chance they’re misremembering anything so stark."
Tribe told Fox News Digital that Trump’s "only hope to avoid conviction" on this latest set of charges is "to get someone installed as president who would pardon him or get the Justice Department to drop the case."
Fox news' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday rejected the notion by former President Donald Trump's then-attorney John Eastman that he could have "paused" the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021, referring to him as a "crackpot" lawyer.
Pence made the comments during an appearance on Fox News' "The Story," telling host Martha MacCallum that he did his duty as vice president according to the Constitution by not bowing to calls for him to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
"I was confident as a student of American history that those founders would have never vested the vice president or anyone else with unilateral authority to decide what Electoral College votes to count and which not to count. I was clear on that throughout. I was clear with President Trump throughout all the way up to the morning of January 6th," Pence said.
"But let's let's be clear on this point. It wasn't just that he asked for a pause. The president specifically asked me — and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me — to literally reject votes, which would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives. And literally chaos would have ensued," he added.
Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.
Then-Vice President Mike Pence took "contemporaneous notes" of his conversations with Donald Trump in the days before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment of the former president revealed Tuesday.
Pence's previously unreported notes are presented as evidence against Trump, who faces four federal charges related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and unproven claims the election was stolen. Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.
The indictment cites several phone calls between Trump and Pence in late December 2020 and early January 2021 in which Trump allegedly made "knowingly false" claims about the election and pressured his vice president to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory. Pence recounted some of these conversations in his memoir, "So Help Me God."
Pence's notes recount how Trump told him the "Justice Department [was] finding major infractions" in the election, a claim the special counsel calls false.
During a meeting on Jan. 3, 2021, Trump allegedly said "Bottom line-won every state by 100,000s of votes" and "We son every state." Citing Pence's notes, the indictment also claims Trump asked, "What about 205,000 votes more in PA than voters?" — a claim his senior Department of Justice officials had debunked as early as the day before, the indictment alleges.
Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, faces four federal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
The former president is expected to travel from Bedminster, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C., on Thursday. He was ordered to appear in federal court for a 4 p.m. arraignment.
This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.
Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements. Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe last week.
Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face federal criminal charges.
Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
