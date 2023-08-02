MIKE PENCE: I had no right to overturn the election

Former Vice President Mike Pence discusses the indictment of former President Donald Trump on "The Story."

FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: Yesterday's indictment will stand either on its own merits or it will fall. I can't really speak to the legal arguments behind it, but I think the American people deserve to know that on that day, the president asked me to choose between him and the Constitution, and I chose the Constitution, and I always will.

NEW TRUMP CHARGES HAMMERED BY FORMER FBI OFFICIAL: ‘THOUGHT I WAS READING A NY TIMES OP-ED’

I want the American people to know, as I stand for the Republican nomination for president of the United States, that I'll keep faith with the Constitution and I do believe that while there has been weaponization at the Justice Department, we certainly lived through it, through the Trump-Pence years, that at the end of the day, history will hold Donald Trump accountable for his reckless words and actions on that day, and I'll always stand by the truth of that and make sure the American people know why I did what I did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I had no right to overturn the election and despite the fact that President Trump has continued to insist that over the last two-and-a-half years, I want people to know that I stood strong on the Constitution that day, by God's grace, and I always will.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.