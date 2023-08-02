Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Ramaswamy demands Tennessee governor, FBI release Nashville school shooter's manifesto: 'Speak the truth'

Ramaswamy's comments come amid his push for White House in crowded GOP field

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
This is setting ‘dangerous precedent’: Ramaswamy Video

This is setting ‘dangerous precedent’: Ramaswamy

2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to former President Donald Trump’s indictment charges on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called on the Tennessee governor, FBI and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to release the Covenant School shooter's manifesto.

Ramaswamy delivered a speech outside Nashville City Hall on Wednesday, calling on Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee to release the manifesto that transgender shooter Audrey Hale wrote prior to the mass shooting at the Presbyterian school on March 27.

Hale, 28, killed six people in the rampage: 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney; Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED AS HATE CRIME, HAWLEY SAYS

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called on the Tennessee governor and Nashville police to release the Covenant School shooter's manifesto. (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I'm here today to make a demand of the governor of Tennessee, to make a demand of the Nashville Police Department, to make a demand of the FBI," Ramaswamy said. "Release the manifesto. Speak the truth."

"The hard times are the times where we must openly speak that truth," Ramaswamy continued. "It is hardest to speak the truth under difficult circumstances, but that is when we require it the most."

"I understand that there are legitimate concerns that we do not want details released that will motivate copycats, I don't want that. The fellow Americans who earnestly have called for the release of this manifesto, they don't want that either. And I want to go on record and say it would be perfectly reasonable for the police to redact any sections of this manifesto that lay out specific plans, that lay out specific premeditated plots on details of execution that could be copied by another individual."

Ramaswamy also said that "what we do need to know is this killer's motives" and Hale's "psychological state of mind."

"The truth of the matter is that we have a mental health epidemic in this country that is driving a wave of violence around this country," Ramaswamy added. "And we are going to have to deeply understand it if we are to address it."

Tennessee governor seen during a news conference

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/George Walker IV/File)

Ramaswamy's comments come amid his push ahead for the White House in a crowded GOP field.

Hale's violent rampage quickly sparked calls for the release of Hale's manifesto, which Nashville police and the Tennessee government have yet to release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Lee's office, FBI nor Nashville police immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics