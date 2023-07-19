JESSE WATTERS: It looks like the Biden administration blew up Hunter's laptop like a bag of coke

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the investigation into Hunter Biden and Democrats' indignation at Wednesday's hearing featuring testimony from two IRS whistleblowers on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Two IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden investigation went under oath today, and it was the first time that the Democrats, at least since I can remember, attacked an IRS agent....Last time I checked, the Democrats wanted to hire more IRS agents and give them all guns. But it got a little awkward for Democrats because one of the IRS whistleblowers was a Democrat who is also gay.

BIDEN FAMILY, HUNTER ASSOCIATES RAKED IN OVER $17M FROM FOREIGN SOURCES, IRS WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIFIES

...

Think about it. They were ready to charge Hunter Biden with felonies, but they weren't even allowed to crack open the laptop...So, it looks like the Biden administration blew up Hunter's laptop like a bag of coke. And how much money are we talking about here?...Ten members of the Biden family, including grandchildren, raked in 17 million from corrupt foreign nationals, but IRS agents weren't allowed to interview Hunter Biden, any member of the Biden family, and they weren't even allowed to pursue leads that led to Joe Biden....

