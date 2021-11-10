Judge denies Trump request to halt release of documents to Jan. 6 select committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan denied former President Donald Trump’s request Wednesday to place a hold on an earlier ruling in which she rejected his bid to prevent the release of White House documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump’s legal team asked Chutkan to grant a preliminary injunction blocking the release of the documents sought by the House’s Jan. 6 select committee pending the outcome of his appeal. The federal judge rejected the motion, citing her earlier ruling on the case.

"This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning in denying injunctive relief in the first place to grant injunctive relief now," the ruling said.

Trump has cited executive privilege in his effort to prevent the release of the requested documents, which include telephone records and visitor held by the National Archives. Select Committee members say the documents are essential to understand the Trump administration’s potential role in the Capitol riot.

Congress is expected to gain access to the documents by Friday, barring a court intervention. The former president is expected to request relief from a federal appeals court in Washington D.C.

Last month, President Biden declined to invoke executive privilege on Trump’s behalf to prevent the release of the documents sought by the select committee. The decision led Trump to sue the Jan. 6 select committee and the National Archives, referring to the probe as a "vexatious, illegal fishing expedition."

In Chutkin’s initial ruling, she determined the "the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again."