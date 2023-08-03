CBS slobbers over Jack Smith: His 'aggressive approach' to health, fitness 'correlates' to Trump indictments

A CBS News panel fawned over Special Counsel Jack Smith's rigorous fitness routine and how it allegedly "correlates" to his indictments of former President Trump.

During the network's coverage of Trump's DC arraignment on the Jan. 6 charges, CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell paused to put a spotlight at the former president's courtroom rival.

"I want to spend a moment on Jack Smith because he is essentially who Donald Trump is up against. And multiple of these indictments - the two, of course, the classified documents and January 6 the one, they’re sitting across from each other inside this courtroom," O'Donnell said. "Jack Smith is somebody who has run and has competed in over 100 triathlons. He was reportedly at one point hit when he was on his bike by a truck and 10 weeks later, he ran another triathlon."

She continued, "This is a man of a lot of grit and a lot of determination. And even what we have seen in these indictments is just a sliver of what they know and what his prosecutorial team knows, right?"

"His aggressive approach to his personal health and exercise correlates to how he approaches his persecution and his strategy," CBS News correspondent Robert Costa added.

This isn't the first time the media raved about Smith's fitness resume.

The New York Times boasted how Smith's "competitiveness is not limited to the law," reporting how he's "an avid runner and cyclist who began competing in triathlons in 2002, even though he was initially a weak swimmer who could barely complete a single lap. Since then, he has participated in at least nine full Iron Man triathlons, including in Germany, Brazil, Canada and Denmark."

The Washington Post similarly wrote how the special counsel is "known to enjoy biking and has completed more than 100 triathlons and at least nine Ironman competitions around the world."

Last month, CNN was ridiculed for its over-the-top coverage of Smith's visit to a Subway sandwich shop for lunch.

"What is important is the imagery here," CNN anchor Dana Bash said. "They clearly wanted us to see him and that image to be very different from what we saw in the former president's post, which is that he's a deranged individual."

"Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump," CNN correspondent John King similarly told viewers. "Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he bullies people, he tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying ‘I'm not going anywhere.'"

WASHINGTON POST SLAPS BIDEN WITH ‘FOUR PINOCCHIOS’ FOR FALSELY CLAIMING HUNTER NEVER MADE MONEY FROM CHINA

Smith slapped Trump with two major indictments, one over the former president's handling of classified documents and the other involving his conduct regarding Jan. 6.

Trump was previously indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the legality of the hush payments that were made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. A fourth indictment is expected to come down in Atlanta over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.