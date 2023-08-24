Trump to turn himself in to Fulton County Jail
Former President Donald Trump will be processed at the Fulton County jail Thursday, August 21 on charges brought by District Attorney Fani Willis that he tried to overturn the 2020 result in the state. There will be no hearing. Instead, he will be arrested and booked, and a hearing will occur in September.
incoming update…
Former President Trump told Fox News Digital his fourth indictment comes during a "dark period for our country" but vowed to win the 2024 presidential election and "Make America Great Again."
Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Aug. 15 out of the Georgia probe into alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election.
"Nineteen people were indicted, and the whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden," Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview after the indictment came down.
Trump and more than a dozen others were charged, including his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, among others.
"The racist and corrupt district attorney of Fulton County, which has turned out to be a murder capital of the world with among the highest violent crime levels anywhere in our country, just opened a fundraising site in order to benefit off the things she most campaigned on, ‘I will get Donald Trump,’" he said, slamming Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing.
Former President Donald Trump is the first U.S. president in history to be indicted on criminal charges.
In a span of just four-and-a-half-months, Trump has been charged in four criminal cases at the federal and state level concerning allegations of his conduct both before entering and after leaving the White House.
In New York, Trump faces 34 felony counts brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg in connection to alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
In Florida, he is charged with 40 counts related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office and his delay in returning them.
In Washington, D.C., special counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with four counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
And in Georgia, Trump faces 13 felony counts in a racketeering case brought by District Attorney Fani Willis for his alleged election meddling in the state.
Trump has a total of 91 pending charges against him.
Former President Trump will turn himself in Thursday night at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia after he was charged with 13 counts stemming from the state probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
The court set Trump’s bail at $200,000, and he is expected to be quickly processed and released. Fox News Digital has learned his formal arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty, will take place sometime early next month.
It is expected that Trump will be required to take a mugshot. Others charged out of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe, like former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and more had their photos taken during processing.
"NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump posted on Truth Social. "FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED…IN GEORGIA GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!
Georgia's secretary of state reportedly is to be subpoenaed to testify during a hearing to determine if former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' election interference case will be transferred to federal court next week.
Meadows, meanwhile, had an emergency motion seeking to prevent his "imminent arrest" in Fulton County denied Wednesday, a day before former President Donald Trump was set to turn himself in. Meadows had sought to stall his arrest pending the outcome of an evidentiary hearing over the possibility of his RICO charges be moved from state to federal court, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.
A judge, however, ruled the state should continue for now unless the feds notify the court that they’re taking over jurisdiction. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a deadline for noon Thursday for Meadows, Trump and allies to turn themselves in.
"While Meadows’s imminent arrest may present an actual injury, there are strong countervailing reasons to not enjoin the state criminal proceedings," the judge’s decision Wednesday said. "Thus, the Court determines that, the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution, does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting District Attorney Willis's enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows."
Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this update.
A mugshot of Rudy Giuliani was released Wednesday after the former New York City mayor turned himself in at an Atlanta jail on charges connected to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Giuliani, 79, was indicted last week along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.
Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump's efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.
Bond for Giuliani, who was released after booking like the other defendants, was set at $150,000, second only to Trump's $200,000.
Other high-profile defendants also surrendered Wednesday, including Jenna Ellis, an attorney who prosecutors say was involved in efforts to convince state lawmakers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors, and lawyer Sidney Powell, who is accused of making false statements about the election in Georgia and helping to organize a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County.
Fox News' Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this update.
At least 19 of the people facing charges in Fulton County, Georgia, have turned themselves into authorities to be booked.
Each of those who surrendered have been released on bond. None of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants have yet entered pleas or been arraigned since the booking process is separate in Georgia.
Here is a list of those who have surrendered, the number of charges they face and their bond amount:
Scott Hall, an Atlanta-based bail bondsman, faces seven counts. He agreed to a $10,000 bond.
John Eastman, a former attorney for Trump, faces nine counts. His bond was set at $100,000.
Cathy Latham, a former school teacher, is charged with 11 counts and has a $75,000 bond.
David Shafer, the former Georgia GOP chairman, is charged with eight counts. He has a $75,000 bond.
Kenneth Chesebro, a former Trump campaign attorney, faces seven counts and his bond was set for $100,000.
Ray Smith III, a lawyer who represented Trump in his 2020 election challenges in Georgia, is charged with 12 counts. He agreed to a $50,000.
Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who pushed false election claims, faces seven charges. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney, is charged with 13 counts and has a $150,000 bond.
Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, is charged with two counts and has agreed to a $100,000 bond.
The first two of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election meddling case turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday morning.
Scott Hall, an Atlanta-based bail bondsman, and John Eastman, a former Trump attorney, were each booked at the Fulton County Jail, records show. Hall has been assigned a $10,000 bond for seven charges. Eastman accepted a $100,000 bond.
The two men were indicted last week alongside Trump and 16 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. It was the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican former president.
Eastman, a former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California, faces charges related to his advice to Trump on how the former president could overturn the 2020 election.
Hall is accused of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County Election office on Jan. 7, 2021. His seven charges include one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud Georgia, and three felony counts related to his alleged actions in Coffee County.
Eastman said in a statement provided by his lawyers that he was surrendering Tuesday "to an indictment that should never have been brought." He lambasted the indictment for targeting "attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients" and said each of the 19 defendants was entitled to rely on the advice of lawyers and past legal precedent to challenge the election results.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
A federal district court judge turned down requests from two co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case involving former President Trump to transfer jurisdiction of their cases to federal court.
Judge Steve Jones of the Northern District of Georgia issued two simultaneous orders Wednesday, denying the requests from former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Department of Justice civil division chief Jeff Clark. Meadows and Clark requested in their motions that their cases are transferred and for the court to allow them to avoid arrest in the case.
"Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President’s behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President," counsel for Meadows wrote in a court motion filed Aug. 15. "One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things."
"Mr. Clark asks the Court either to grant a stay (or a temporary restraining order) against Fulton County … or to grant an administrative stay as we describe below," counsel for Clark added in a motion on Aug. 21. "If the Court grants a stay … Mr. Clark would not need to be put the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive."
Both Meadows and Clark argued in their motions that, because they were federal officials at the time of the alleged crimes, their cases should be handled by the federal court system.
However, Jones denied the requests, stating in the Meadows order that "the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution, does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting [Georgia's] enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows."
Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this update.
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday will turn himself in to authorities in Georgia to face charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.
Trump was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.
Judge Scott McAfee of the Fulton County Superior Court set bond for the former president, and current 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, at $200,000.
Trump and more than a dozen others were charged out of the Fulton County probe, including his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, among others.
The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act—the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. Not everyone faces the same charges.
Trump's indictment out of Fulton County is his fourth.
He is the first former president in United States history to face criminal charges.
Fox News' Brooke SIngman and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this update.
Live Coverage begins here