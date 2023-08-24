Trump to turn himself in to Fulton County Jail

How has Trump responded to his Georgia indictment?

Former President Trump told Fox News Digital his fourth indictment comes during a "dark period for our country" but vowed to win the 2024 presidential election and "Make America Great Again."

Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Aug. 15 out of the Georgia probe into alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election.

"Nineteen people were indicted, and the whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden," Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview after the indictment came down.

Trump and more than a dozen others were charged, including his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, among others.

"The racist and corrupt district attorney of Fulton County, which has turned out to be a murder capital of the world with among the highest violent crime levels anywhere in our country, just opened a fundraising site in order to benefit off the things she most campaigned on, ‘I will get Donald Trump,’" he said, slamming Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.