Georgia secretary of state expects subpoena as Mark Meadows seeks to move Trump election case to federal court

Georgia's secretary of state reportedly is to be subpoenaed to testify during a hearing to determine if former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' election interference case will be transferred to federal court next week.

Meadows, meanwhile, had an emergency motion seeking to prevent his "imminent arrest" in Fulton County denied Wednesday, a day before former President Donald Trump was set to turn himself in. Meadows had sought to stall his arrest pending the outcome of an evidentiary hearing over the possibility of his RICO charges be moved from state to federal court, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

A judge, however, ruled the state should continue for now unless the feds notify the court that they’re taking over jurisdiction. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a deadline for noon Thursday for Meadows, Trump and allies to turn themselves in.

GIULIANI MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER HE TURNS HIMSELF IN ON TRUMP-GEORGIA 2020 CASE

"While Meadows’s imminent arrest may present an actual injury, there are strong countervailing reasons to not enjoin the state criminal proceedings," the judge’s decision Wednesday said. "Thus, the Court determines that, the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution, does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting District Attorney Willis's enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, meanwhile, reported that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was notified that he will be subpoenaed to testify during the court hearing in which Meadows will argue the Fulton County case against him be transferred to federal court. The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Monday. Willis wants the election interference case, which had Meadows facing two charges among 41 counts, to remain in Fulton Superior Court.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, accused of spearheading Trump's efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump, turned himself in on Wednesday, and his mugshot was released.