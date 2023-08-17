Georgia state senator moves toward impeaching DA Fani Willis over Trump charges

A state senator in Georgia is moving to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over the charges brought against former President Trump.

Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore is moving to impeach Willis, accusing the prosecutor of carrying out a political agenda against Trump.

"As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis," Moore said on social media Thursday.

"America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents," he added.

Moore also published a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to demand a special session be called to address "the actions of Fani Willis."

"We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and comprising 3/5 of each respective house, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis."

Willis held a press conference late Monday after a Fulton County grand jury handed up charges against the former president and numerous others.

The Georgia district attorney gave Trump and the other 18 people in the indictment until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender to law enforcement.

Willis said during the press conference that she would like a trial to take place within six months.

Trump's campaign set its sights on Willis as a public target after his indictment Monday night, saying her family is "steeped in hate" while drawing attention to her father's Black Panther ties.

After the charges came down, Trump's campaign emailed supporters about the Georgia prosecutor. The message included quotes from a 2021 Time magazine article and the Fulton County government website.

The campaign wrote that Willis comes from a "family steeped in hate" and is the "daughter of a former Black Panther" before referencing the Time magazine piece.

Willis' office declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

