Queen Elizabeth II told Prince Andrew he was stripped of his HRH title: report

News of Prince Andrew being stripped of his titles allegedly came to him straight from the Queen herself, according to a new report.

On Thursday, it was announced that as he continues to face scrutiny over his alleged sexual assault of Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was 17, his military affiliations and royal patronages are being returned to Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition, a royal source told Fox News Digital that Andrew will no longer use his HRH title — "His Royal Highness" — in any official capacity, and now a new report suggests it was his own mother who brought down the hammer.

The New York Post reports that Andrew visited Windsor Palace on Thursday morning, where Queen Elizabeth told him that all his remaining military titles and royal patronages were to be revoked.

Additionally, he was reportedly told by the Queen that he'd have to face his upcoming lawsuit as a private citizen. Royal sources told the outlet that it's believed Prince Charles and Prince William — both future monarchs — discussed the issue with the Palace.

Andrew is far from the first royal to stop using an HRH title, even in recent years, as Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and his mother Princess Diana all stopped using theirs, as did Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"The difference between the statement that the Queen made about Harry and Meghan and Andrew could not be more telling," a royal source told the Post.

When Harry and Markle left their posts, Elizabeth's statement said she was "saddened" by their leaving, but that they "remain much loved members of the family."

Her statement regarding Andrew released on Thursday, on the other hand, was more in line with her traditionally stoic attitude.

"With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," the statement said. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties."

"There was nothing from the Queen about her sadness or dismay, nothing emotional at all," the royal source pointed out. "It was so cutting."

On Wednesday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the British prince by the American woman who said he sexually abused her when she was 17. Andrew has long denied Giuffre’s allegations.

