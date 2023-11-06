Blinken makes unnannounced trips to West Bank, Iraq in bid to negotiate humanitarian pause
Secretary of State Tony Blinken made unannounced trips to Iraq and the West Bank in an effort to negotiate with Arab leaders and come to an agreement on a humanitarian pause in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. Israel has yet to agree to such a pause, continuing with its ground invasion.
The Israeli Defense Forces said Monday morning that its activities over the last 24 hours include troops taking control over a Hamas compound, striking 450 aerial targets and killing Hamas commanders in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency.
Ground troops took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip overnight, the IDF said. The compound contains observation posts, training areas for Hamas operatives and underground terror tunnels.
Several Hamas terrorists were killed during the operation, according to the IDF.
"Over the last day, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more," the IDF said in a statement. "Moreover, IDF naval soldiers struck command centers, anti-tank launch posts and additional observation posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."
"As part of the activities to target Hamas terrorists, based on ISA and IDF intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck and killed additional Hamas terrorists, including Jamal Mussa who was responsible for the special security operations in the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said. "In 1993, Jamal Mussa carried out a shooting attack on IDF soldiers who were patrolling the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, IDF soldiers killed Hamas battalion commanders in battles on the ground."
Israel’s military has surrounded Gaza City, the capital of the Gaza Strip, and has divided the northern and southern parts of the territory, marking a "significant stage" in its war with Hamas, military officials said.
According to Israeli media, troops are expected to begin marching through the streets of the capital as early as Monday or Tuesday, where they are expected to face Hamas operatives who are willing to fight street by street through their vast network of tunnels.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday morning aircraft struck 450 targets overnight, including tunnels, military compounds, and anti-tank missile launch posts. Troops also reportedly took over a Hamas compound early Monday morning and killed a senior Hamas militant.
Since the ground offensive in Gaza began over a week ago, 30 IDF troops have been killed, which is in addition to the more than 1,400 people killed in Israel – most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting. As of Monday morning, there have also been at least 242 hostages taken from Israel into Gaza.
Communications in Gaza went down late Sunday for several hours, according to the internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and the Palestinian telecom company Paltel. The companies said cell phone and internet services were restored on Monday.
The situation remains dire in the north as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in Gaza City and other northern towns.
Food, medicine, water and fuel, which is needed for generators that power hospitals, are all running low and Gaza’s sole power station remains shut down. Schools-turned-shelters that are run by the United Nations are beyond capacity, with many sleeping on the streets.
Israeli Defense Forces remember the "last day of normalcy" of Oct. 6, the day before Hamas terrorists launched their attack against Israel.
"1 month ago was the last day of normalcy before the world changed forever," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"While Jews around the world celebrated the holiday of Simchat Torah, Hamas terrorists were planning a barbaric and deadly massacre," the IDF continued.
The IDF added, "This war was forced upon us by Hamas. We didn't start it, but we will win it."
