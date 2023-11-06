Blinken makes unnannounced trips to West Bank, Iraq in bid to negotiate humanitarian pause

The Israeli Defense Forces said Monday morning that its activities over the last 24 hours include troops taking control over a Hamas compound, striking 450 aerial targets and killing Hamas commanders in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency.

Ground troops took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip overnight, the IDF said. The compound contains observation posts, training areas for Hamas operatives and underground terror tunnels.

Several Hamas terrorists were killed during the operation, according to the IDF.

"Over the last day, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more," the IDF said in a statement. "Moreover, IDF naval soldiers struck command centers, anti-tank launch posts and additional observation posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."

"As part of the activities to target Hamas terrorists, based on ISA and IDF intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck and killed additional Hamas terrorists, including Jamal Mussa who was responsible for the special security operations in the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said. "In 1993, Jamal Mussa carried out a shooting attack on IDF soldiers who were patrolling the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, IDF soldiers killed Hamas battalion commanders in battles on the ground."