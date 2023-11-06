Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israeli 8-year-old girl said to have been killed on Oct. 7, now believed to be hostage in Gaza

Emily Hand was at a friend's house having a sleepover when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7

Greg Wehner
Israeli forces strike southern Lebanon Video

Israeli forces strike southern Lebanon

FOX News' Trey Yingst reports on the exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Lebanon and shares details after embedding with Israeli forces.

An 8-year-old girl who was first reported to be a casualty during the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel, is now believed to be alive and held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, according to reports.

The Israel Times reported that 8-year-old Emily Hand’s family was delivered the news five days ago by Israeli officials.

Hand’s older sister, Natalie Hand, told Israeli television station Channel 12 that the family cried when they were first told Emily had been killed.

HAMAS TERRORIST TELLS ISRAEL AUTHORITIES MISSION OCT. 7 WAS SIMPLY TO KILL, DETAILS SHOOTING CHILDREN

Emily Hand, an 8-year-old Irish Israeli girl who was reported to have been killed by Hamas, is now believed to be alive and a hostage in Gaza. (Tom Hand via CNN)

"We were told that she had been murdered. We were in mourning," Natalie told the station. "On October 31, they told us that it was highly likely that she had been abducted."

Emily and her family are from Kibbutz Be’eri, and on Oct. 7, the 8-year-old was at a friend’s house having a sleepover.

When the invasion occurred, Natalie reportedly told the news station, Emily’s friend and friend’s mother were abducted, though at first, their family members were also told they had been murdered.

ISRAEL RELEASES UNEDITED VIDEO OF OCT 7 HAMAS ATTACK TO COUNTER ‘HOLOCAUST DENIAL-LIKE PHENOMENON’

Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Palestinian Hamas terrorists are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district on July 20, 2017, in Gaza City, Gaza. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Irish authorities are also involved in helping to find Emily, as she is also a citizen of Ireland, The Israel Times reported.

Natalie told Channel 12 Irish authorities promised to do what they can, making it clear their capacity is limited.

While in the studio, Natalie looked into the camera and spoke to Emily directly.

REMEMBERING US VICTIMS KILLED AND MISSING IN THE ISRAELI-HAMAS WAR

Funeral for fallen IDF soldier

KFAR MENACHEM, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 09: Family and friends of fallen IDF soldier Afik Rozental, who died in a battle with Hamas militants, attend his funeral on October 9, 2023, in Kfar Menachem, Israel. On October 7, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

"I want to tell you that we are doing everything to get you home," Natalie said. "We know you are being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you."

On Oct. 7, Hamas-led forces crossed the Israel-Gaza border while residents were sleeping, dragging people into the street, taking some hostage while beheading and killing others.

Over 1,300 Israelis were killed in the attack, with thousands more wounded and many taken hostage by Hamas, and raped, tortured and murdered.

The war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is now in its fourth week. At least 5,700 people have been reported killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 36 Americans. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims at least 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank and more than 13,561 wounded.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.