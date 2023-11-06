Elderly Jewish man dies after apparent assault by pro-Palestinian protester at California rally

An elderly Jewish man attending a pro-Israel rally in California has died after he was allegedly assaulted by a pro-Palestinian protester, a law enforcement source confirms to Fox News Digital.

A verbal altercation broke out between the unnamed victim and protester on West Lake and Thousand Oaks Boulevards in Ventura County on Sunday, witnesses at the scene told local outlet The Acorn.

Fox News is told the pro-Palestinian protester threw a megaphone at the man. He succumbed to his injuries Monday, after suffering a brain bleed from the blow.

Video posted online shows the man on the ground bleeding.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for comment.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles wrote on X, that "violence against [the Jewish] people has no place in civilized society," and that they will "not tolerate violence against [the Jewish] community… [and] will do everything in [their] power to prevent it."

"Our hearts are with the family of the victim," the group wrote in a Monday night post. "While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.