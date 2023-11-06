Expand / Collapse search
Democrat 'Squad' member backs Rep. Tlaib's use of chant which calls for 'genocide,' Israel's destruction

Michigan Democratic Rep. Cori Bush says, 'This is a lie. This rhetoric is dangerous and needs to stop.'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Rashida Tlaib should be banned from intel briefings over 'dangerous rhetoric' on Israel: Rep. Ronny Jackson Video

Rashida Tlaib should be banned from intel briefings over 'dangerous rhetoric' on Israel: Rep. Ronny Jackson

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on House Republicans' support for Rep. Mike Johnson as speaker, reports that Iran is providing intelligence to Hamas and his push for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to be banned from intel briefings.

Nearly a day after members of the Democratic Party called out Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for attempting to justify the pro-Palestinian chant, "From the river the sea, Palestine will be free," fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is backing her up.

The chant references the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, where Israel exists. 

Pro Palestinian protests

An anti-Israel sign with the phrase "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free" at a protest at Tulane University. The chant calls for Israel's destruction. (Credit: Ryan Zamos)

On Friday, Tlaib turned to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to provide her interpretation of the Palestinian slogan seen splattered on protester posters and heard chanted at rallies supporting Palestine.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," Tlaib posted. "My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity."

DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEMBERS REACT TO REP. TLAIB'S ATTEMPT TO JUSTIFY USE OF ANTISEMITIC CHANT

Bush and Tlaib split image

Democrat Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., left, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., right. (Getty Images)

A group called StopAntisemitism responded to Tlaib’s post and told her the meaning refers to "the full erasure of the Jewish state, from Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea," adding that she was echoing terrorists.

On Monday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., expressed her opinion of Tlaib’s comments on X.

"Rashida Tlaib is calling for the genocide of the Jewish people," Blackburn said.

BERNIE SANDERS REFUSES TO CONDEMN TLAIB COMMENTS DEEMED ‘ANTISEMITIC’

Bush, a member of the Squad, saw the post and went to her colleague’s defense.

"This is a lie. This rhetoric is dangerous and needs to stop," Bush said. "This endangers the life of Rashida and Palestinians standing up for their liberation everywhere."

CHIP ROY DEFENDS VOTE TO KILL CENSURE AGAINST RASHIDA TLAIB AS IT FRACTURES CONSERVATIVES

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle have come out against the Squad member trying to justify the phrase.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., addressed Tlaib in a post on Sunday.

"The phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ is one of division & violence, & it is counterproductive to promoting peace," Slotkin said. "None of us, especially elected leaders, should amplify language that inflames a tense situation & makes it harder for our communities to find common ground."

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF SUPPORITNG ‘GENOCIDE’ OF PALESTINIANS, WARNS: ‘WE WILL REMEMBER IN 2024’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., also used X to voice her concerns over Tlaib’s post.

"From the river to the sea’ is a call for eliminating the state of Israel that rejects a two-state solution & puts Jews in danger," Rosen said. "We must reject extremism, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from. America’s support for Israel remains unwavering."

Several Republicans have also called out Tlaib for her statements, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

