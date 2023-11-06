Democrat 'Squad' member backs Rep. Tlaib's use of chant which calls for 'genocide,' Israel's destruction

Nearly a day after members of the Democratic Party called out Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for attempting to justify the pro-Palestinian chant, "From the river the sea, Palestine will be free," fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is backing her up.

The chant references the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, where Israel exists.

On Friday, Tlaib turned to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to provide her interpretation of the Palestinian slogan seen splattered on protester posters and heard chanted at rallies supporting Palestine.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," Tlaib posted. "My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity."

A group called StopAntisemitism responded to Tlaib’s post and told her the meaning refers to "the full erasure of the Jewish state, from Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea," adding that she was echoing terrorists.

On Monday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., expressed her opinion of Tlaib’s comments on X.

"Rashida Tlaib is calling for the genocide of the Jewish people," Blackburn said.

Bush, a member of the Squad, saw the post and went to her colleague’s defense.

"This is a lie. This rhetoric is dangerous and needs to stop," Bush said. "This endangers the life of Rashida and Palestinians standing up for their liberation everywhere."

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle have come out against the Squad member trying to justify the phrase.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., addressed Tlaib in a post on Sunday.

"The phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ is one of division & violence, & it is counterproductive to promoting peace," Slotkin said. "None of us, especially elected leaders, should amplify language that inflames a tense situation & makes it harder for our communities to find common ground."

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., also used X to voice her concerns over Tlaib’s post.

"From the river to the sea’ is a call for eliminating the state of Israel that rejects a two-state solution & puts Jews in danger," Rosen said. "We must reject extremism, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from. America’s support for Israel remains unwavering."

Several Republicans have also called out Tlaib for her statements, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.