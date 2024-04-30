Trump condemns 'brainwashed' anti-Israel mob as NYPD moves in, dings Dems: 'Where is Schumer?'

Former President Trump condemned the anti-Israel throngs at Columbia University who were, as of Tuesday evening, beginning to feel the ingress of the NYPD after the department received permission from administrators to move in on the demonstrations and burglary taking place.

Trump also took umbrage at certain Jewish politicians who he said have not been at the forefront of joining him in condemnation of the protests and threats against Jews on campus.

"I'm watching Jewish politicians abandon Israel — I've seen it, you've seen it," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"Where is Schumer? Why isn't Schumer speaking up? He was always out there in front — because he's looking at votes, I guess. And I guess he's looking at maybe more votes than [those that] represent Israel," Trump said of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States.

Earlier this month, anti-Israel protesters swarmed Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza, near the lawmaker's home, where more than 200 people were reportedly arrested.

When Trump previously accused some Jewish Democrats of hating Israel in March, Schumer hit back at the "hateful rant" and claimed to be working in "a bipartisan way to ensure the U.S.-Israeli relationship sustains for generations to come… "

Another Jewish Democrat and frequent Trump foil Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., responded to the accusation at the time by saying, "Luckily I don't know any Jews who look to Donald Trump for advice on how to be Jewish."

On Tuesday, Trump also called out President Biden, whom Hannity mused has been "hiding" in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after the White House called another early evening "lid."

Trump contrasted his own swift actions against ISIS with Biden's more muted approach to anti-Israel protesters and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"When there's an attack, a sneak attack like an Oct. 7 that's so violent and such hatred, you have to clean it out. You have to clean out the cancer, and you have to let [the Israelis] do their job," he said.

"The United States has to get courage, and the United States has to speak up. Nobody knows where the U.S. stands right now. I think Biden is not on the side of Israel, and he's making a tremendous mistake. You have to clean up the terror that we witnessed on Oct. 7."

Trump said he is stunned by comments by collegiate protesters about Israel and the Palestinians, including claims the Oct. 7 massacre never occurred.

"When you have people out there protesting and they're denying that Oct. 7 ever took place, they're either brainwashed — in a certain way, I really believe they are brainwashed — because you look at some of the comments, they say, ‘None of this stuff happened,’ and, you know, 'We want Israel back.'"

"The fact is, you have to get Israel back where it belongs, because what's happening in Israel right now is really not sustainable either. We have to let Israel complete their war on terror. It's a horrible thing, but they have to do it, and they have to do it fast, and we have to get back to order."

As for beleaguered Columbia President Nemat Minouche Shafik, Trump said she should be "ashamed of herself" for allowing the university to descend into chaos.