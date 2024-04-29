House Dems divided over planned vote on college antisemitism bill

House Democrats once again find themselves divided over how to confront antisemitism on college campuses as anti-Israel protests continue at top universities across the country.

In a memo sent to lawmakers, the House Democratic leadership highlighted a key senior Democrat's opposition to the Antisemitism Awareness Act – which is expected to get a vote this week. The bill would force the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when enforcing anti-discrimination rules.

It puts Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., a Jewish progressive who is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, at odds with the 13 House Democrats who are co-sponsoring the bill, which includes Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.; Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.; Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.

Nadler was named because his committee holds jurisdiction over the bill.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's office clarified to Fox News Digital that Democratic leaders are not urging the caucus to vote against the measure, but Nadler's opposition will likely provide cover to a significant number of left-wing lawmakers who are also uneasy about the bill.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who introduced the bill, told Fox News Digital, "Jerry Nadler had no problem supporting a very similar bill in 2018. It is unfortunate that he is letting politics get in the way of doing the right thing by cowering to the far-left."

Multiple votes having to do with antisemitism on college campuses have already splintered Democrats.

A resolution to condemn antisemitism on college campuses, as well as calling for the presidents of Harvard and MIT to step down, split the Democratic Party in December. The measure narrowly passed, with 84 Democrats voting for it and 125 against.

In November, a bill to condemn support for Hamas and Hezbollah on college campuses overwhelmingly passed with just 22 Democrats and one Republican voting against it.

The new Democratic leadership notice highlighted two specific IHRA-provided definitions of antisemitism – "[d]enying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor," and "[d]rawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis."

IHRA's critics – which include progressives and pro-Palestinian groups – have accused the organization of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nadler's office to ask why he was against the bill.

Nadler was one of three Democrats who released a forceful joint statement last week calling out "dangerous antisemitic rhetoric, attacks and intimidation on Columbia University’s campus."

The Manhattan Ivy League school is one of several where students have staged tent encampments, with many protesting universities' financial ties to companies linked to Israel.

Other Democrats, like members of the progressive "Squad," heaped praise on those demonstrations last week. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., posted photos of herself on Instagram with students camping on the University of Michigan campus.

"Their bravery and courage to stand up for what they believe is right is inspiring," Tlaib wrote.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., visited the Columbia encampment last week, from which her daughter and over a hundred other protesters were arrested earlier this month.