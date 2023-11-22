UCLA professor rips school's 'gutless' response to antisemitism on campus: 'Complicit with Hamas'

A Jewish professor at The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has spoken out against the school’s response to antisemitism on campus and claimed the administration has done little to make her feel safe.

In a piece published in Jewish Journal, concert pianist and UCLA head of piano Inna Faliks detailed the harassment she and her husband faced in the weeks following the October 7 terrorist attacks orchestrated by Hamas.

Faliks claimed she heard "Itbah El Yahud" (Slaughter the Jews) chanted by "hundreds" at the school, with many students outright denying the slaughter of 1,200 Israelis.

"I met UCLA graduate students who had never heard of the Holocaust. My husband was stalked, photographed and threatened by a UCLA graduate student at the headquarters of his own Israeli company," she continued.

Faliks also said she found a swastika and a piece of paper with the words "Loudmouthed Jews" sitting atop a pile of garbage at the gate of her home.

The UCLA professor’s family came from Soviet Ukraine to escape antisemitism. Faliks' father was denied a job multiple times for his Jewish background. Faliks surmised that America’s inability to express empathy for Jews in the modern era stems from the perception that something like the Holocaust could never happen again.

When Faliks and her husband attempted to report a UCLA graduate student who threatened them to campus police, they allegedly refused to help since no violence had taken place. After writing to the university, Faliks said she received a canned response.

"We don’t tolerate injustice of any kind, or persecution of any groups," it said.

"The phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ was always considered offensive because it diminished the validity of grievance of a given group. Yet, it drives every message the UCLA administration has sent out to me. My safe space is simply not a consideration," Faliks wrote of the incident.

She and her husband would later hire security using their personal expenses.

"I have always been against guns, yet now we own a weapon, as well," Falik added. "When will universities realize that their gutless policy and the inability to recognize a logical falsehood — supporting everyone except Jews — make them complicit with Hamas and the countries that align with it?"

Faliks suggested that university administration discipline students who engage in antisemitic behavior, ban violent antisemitic language on campus, discourage face coverings and include antisemitic education as a component of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training,

UCLA did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.