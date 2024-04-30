Columbia University alumni push for school to restore safety, enforce ‘zero-tolerance against antisemitism’

A message from Columbia University alumni that has garnered more than 1,600 signatures as of Tuesday is calling on the school to restore order and enforce "zero-tolerance against antisemitism" as the Ivy League institution continues to be rocked by anti-Israel protests.

The statement, which is backed by signees identifying themselves as Columbia graduates, current and former faculty members and parents of current students, demands action from Columbia President Minouche Shafik, the Board of Trustees, the University Senate and its staff.

"Enough is enough. Antisemitism is never acceptable. Ever," it says, alleging how in the last week "students encircled and tried to intimidate a Jewish student in a ‘Zionist free zone’" and "the flag of the terrorist group Hamas flew" inside a Gaza solidarity encampment at its New York City campus.

"We insist Columbia immediately restore safety for all students without exception by enforcing zero-tolerance against antisemitism. Columbia must remove illegal encampments and take swift and strong disciplinary action against students engaged in hate speech, threats, and criminal conduct," it says. "Empty rhetoric is inadequate. Jewish students require more robust action to feel secure, and all students deserve a campus where activities core to the university’s mission proceed free of disruption."

Columbia had set a 2 p.m. deadline Monday for the clearing of an anti-Israel encampment there, but that was ignored.

Instead, a group of protesters broke into an academic building early Tuesday morning and barricaded its doors.

In a statement hours after the agitators stormed the iconic Hamilton Hall, the university said it would remain closed "until circumstances allow otherwise."

The Columbia alumni said Monday, "This failure to act is a dereliction of duty to the proud legacy of the school, making it a matter of grave concern for all alumni.

"The current approach of placating the agents of disruption is demonstrably not working," the signees added. "We call on Columbia’s leadership to fulfill their solemn obligation to every member of the Columbia community and take meaningful action now."

