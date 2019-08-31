Man swears off Tinder after friends mock him for using same pickup line

A student has revealed he was "tripped out" after two women he was messaging on Tinder gave the exact same response to a cheesy pickup line.

A bachelor named Trenton from Kansas recently shared his story in a Twitter post explaining he was given the shock of his life when he realized the women he had been messaging were not just friends, but roommates too.

"I'm deleting Tinder," he wrote online alongside screen grabs of the message exchanges between the two women.

In both, Trenton starts the conversation with the same corny line: "Imagine this. We are both strangers in a grocery store but we will somehow make eye contact in the produce section. My hands are full of limes, I am unable to hold all of them. Limes are falling all over the ground.”

"Rolling left, right and just all over. You rush over in an effort to help and I look deeply in to your eyes and say, 'sorry, I'm bad at pickup limes,’” he offered.

The two women, named Angie and Niki, must have realized that they had both received the exact same line after they hatched a plan to respond with an identical message of their own.

"Okay, that was really good," their respective replies read. “I think you deserve my snap or phone number for that one."

Explaining that he was "tripped out" that both women had responded with identical messages, Trenton replied to Angie, explaining: "Okay not gonna lie the weirdest thing just happened.”

"I haven't been on Tinder for a few days so I sent that out to a couple of girls and you gave the literal exact response as another girl. Not trying to sound like a player or whatever but I'm tripped out,” he explained.

But all became suddenly clear after Angie simply replied with a YouTube link to a meme video titled: "And they were roommates".

Trenton's tweet has since gone viral, racking up over 75,000 shares and 422,000 likes to date.

Twitter users found the turn of events hilarious, with hundreds commenting on the post.

"I feel like we all have one solid line that just works,” one wrote.

"It’s fine I’ve matched with two different sets of roommates in the past week,” another said.

Trenton later added in the comments: "I'm just gonna let the ladies message me first @Bumble please sponsor me."

This story originally appeared in The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.