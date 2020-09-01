Kansas man’s Halloween decorations warn of impending doom – for those not wearing masks

The only thing spookier than someone wearing a scary mask this Halloween might be a person not wearing a mask at all.

Kansas resident Kenneth Torres decorated his home for Halloween early this year to help remind his neighbors that wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Don’t end up like us,” signs held by a group of faux skeletons read. “Wear your mask.”

Torres, a retired biologist who’s high-risk for the coronavirus, told Fox 4 in Kansas City that he was doing his part to help.

“One death on this is too many,” he told Fox 4. “We want to do everything that we can to make sure that we are all safe for the holidays when they come around so that we can enjoy them.”

In Kansas, the coronavirus has infected more than 42,000 people and killed about more than 400, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. And there have been more than 6 million confirmed cases and 184,000 deaths in the U.S. attributed to the virus since January, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that people may be infected with the virus even when they aren’t showing symptoms. The agency recommends wearing a cloth face covering over the mouth and nose in order to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The response to Torres’ decorations has been positive, he told Fox 4.

Torres didn’t stop with just his Halloween decorations. He also put out some Christmas decorations to help draw attention to the issue. An abominable snow monster from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and a Santa hat-wearing Snoopy sit beside another group of signs.

“Wear a mask now,” the signs read. “So we can all enjoy happy holidays this winter.”

