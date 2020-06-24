'Cringiest' wedding moments go viral on Reddit with one Disney-themed moment leaving readers 'horrified'

We are gathered here today to witness the most uncomfortable moments in wedding history.

A thread on Reddit has gone viral after asking users to share “the cringiest thing you’ve seen a bride and groom do for their wedding.” Those on the platform did not hold back, with several recounting stories of brides and grooms singing their vows, cheesy skits and inappropriate dancing.

However, one cringe-filled moment with a Disney twist stole the show.

As the commenter begins setting the stage, they describe “those slight off-looking Mickey and Minnie mouses [sic]” that often are used in high-tourist areas like Times Square or Hollywood Boulevard.

“Yeah, they showed up for the first dance because the bride loved Disney,” the post read.

“The entire room was forced to watch bride and groom dance alongside a deformed Mickey and Minnie, and halfway through they switched so the bride was dancing with Mickey and the groom with Minnie. I’ve never seen such a strange combination of stifled laughter and horrified stares.”

Not to leave those on the Internet forum guessing as to how “deformed” the celebrity mice looked, the poster followed-up with a photo, which received dozens of replies celebrating the awkward situation.

“I laughed so hard at this visual,” one person wrote.

“You describe it so perfectly though, I would have been on the horrified team,” another commented.

“The brows really make them look 10x scarier,” another put.

“Why is Minnie in PAJAMAS?” one asked.

The questions did not appear to be answered, nor was it explained what year this took place or if Mickey and Minnie had a good time.