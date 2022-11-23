10 Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for men

Whether it’s for your father, father figure, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend, boyfriend, fiancé or husband, you may be searching for the perfect stocking stuffers.

From fun to functional, browse the below gift picks with various price points that are likely to fit inside his Christmas stocking this year.

Ekster.com Key Case, $31

This easy-access keyholder that organizes up to eight keys in a silent stack, so no more clanking in his pockets or coat.

The key case is made with stainless steel and premium leather, and even helps to prevent scratches on your phone (if he keeps his keys and phone in the same pocket).

For the guy who’s always losing keys, you can throw in Ekster’s Key Tracker ($31) to make them un-losable.

ChemicalGuys,com Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant Car Cleaning Wipes, $12

Surprise him this Christmas with these convenient wipes that clean all the surfaces inside his set of wheels perfectly clean – from the dashboard and the seats, to glass and the steering wheel.

FYI: This product is suitable for interior surfaces only.

Gear-Hugger.com Multipurpose Lubricant, $19.99

This three-pack of three-ounce cans is perfect for the guy who is always on the go – whether it’s on his bicycle, with his sports gear or fixing whatever home repair arises.

Better than the some 1,000 uses this non-toxic lubricant has is the fact that it manages to have more than three times the lubricating power of leading petroleum brands and it’s eco-friendly to boot, as a 96% USDA Certified Biobased product.

1924Wines.com Double Black Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, $12.99

For the discerning wine drinker, you might just want to stock his stuffing with a bottle of vino.

One option to consider: The red wine that’s aged in bourbon barrels for unique pops of caramel and toasty oak flavor.

PaleBlueEarth.com VIVID Collection - AA USB Rechargeable Batteries, from $19.99

These rechargeable lithium ion batteries last longer than standard batteries, charge faster, help the user save money and are apparently a more environmentally-friendly choice.

Buy either a four-pack, eight-pack or 12-pack of batteries

AdventuristBackpacks.com Nomad Sling Bag, $45

If your husband, friend, dad, or father figure would rather be hiking, consider gifting this fanny pack.

Available in green, yellow and grey, the aptly-named "Nomad" is water-resistant, made with ultra-durable 1000D polyester and vegan leather and has padding to keep his electronics/camera gear protected.

Every Nomad sling bag sold provides 25 meals to families in need across the U.S. thanks to Adventurist Backpack Co.’s partnership with the non-profit, Feeding America.

Amazon.com SERVD His & Hers, $18.99

Load his stocking with this playing card game you can keep running for a designated time frame (your pick: a week, two weeks, a month, etc.).

Once you’ve settled on the duration of the game, you split the deck among the two of you so each person has their own set of cards.

Then, you hand cards to each other whenever you please such as ones instruction your sweetheart they have 10 minutes to get ready, that you’re swapping meals or that you’re taking your partner along for your favorite recreational activity.

DeLaViudaHotSauce.com Gift Set, $19.99

If a special fella in your life loves his hot sauce, grab him this gift set of four bottles (two five-ounce bottles of original and two five-ounce bottles of green pepper) from this maker of all things saucy and spicy.

Verzus.com Hyper Short - Bacon & Eggs Boxer Brief, $29

For the guy who loves his bacon and eggs for breakfast, make him smile with these boxers.

The VERZUS ALL boxer briefs feature patented technology with a two-sided fly, an anti-roll waistband and an ergonomic pouch.

DermDude.com Santa Dude Holiday Beard Kit, $69

Men with beards take them pretty seriously.

Help him take his facial hair to new heights with this set that includes beard shampoo and conditioner, beard oils (in both candy cane and also gingerbread spice scents), a beard brush and comb.

This gift offering is proudly made in the U.S.