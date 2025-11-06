The best wine gifts to pour and store in style

Wine makes a great gift, and so do the things that help you enjoy it. Whether you're shopping for a seasoned sipper or someone just getting into reds and whites, these picks are thoughtful, practical and ready to wrap. From wine tools to our favorite Fox Wine pick, these gifts are ready to impress.

This 12-bottle wine fridge is perfect for someone who’s starting to take their collection seriously. It uses compressor cooling, which is better for long-term storage. It has a sleek digital display for easy adjustments. The UV-resistant glass door helps protect the wine, and soft LED lighting lets you show it off. It’s freestanding, so it fits just about anywhere.

Original price: $199.99

This Hamilton Beach 22-bottle wine and beverage cooler is a smart, stylish pick. It has a sleek finish that looks good in any room, wire shelves and an easy-to-read blue LED display with touch controls. It keeps bottles at just the right temperature.

This freestanding wine rack holds up to 48 bottles, and fits easily in a kitchen, pantry, cellar or even the living room. The solid wood top gives you space to pour or store glasses, while the thick wood and iron frame with a wave-board design keeps bottles secure and wobble-free. At just over 4 feet tall, it offers plenty of storage without taking over your space.

Original price: $214.99

This classic wine cabinet keeps things simple but smart, with space for nine bottles and five stemware holders. It has extra storage for bar tools, napkins or your go-to mixers. The stand measures 37.1 inches high, 31.6 inches wide and 14.9 inches deep – compact and functional. It is available in black, blue, white and other shades to match your space.

Original price: $59.99

This Rabbit electric wine opener takes the hassle out of opening bottles and works on both natural and synthetic corks. It can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and the base includes a built-in foil cutter. You can store it vertically, horizontally or display it on the included stand. It comes with a micro USB wall charger.

This easy-to-use pourer aerator from Sur La Table improves flavor instantly with no decanter required. Just pop the flower-shaped top into the bottle and it aerates the wine as you pour. Made of durable acrylic, it’s a simple, affordable gift for any wine lover.

The L'Atelier du Vin Oeno set has everything a wine fan needs to open, pour and enjoy a bottle properly. The Crystal Soft Machine opener makes pulling a cork feel easy, and the pourer-leaf helps aerate wine as you serve. It even includes a tool for opening sparkling bottles and its own storage case.

This easy-to-use decanter aerates wine as you pour it in and filters it again as you pour it out. It’s sturdy, easy to handle and holds a full 750 ml bottle. Just keep the built-in aerator in place to filter every glass. It’s a must-have upgrade for anyone who wants to get more out of their wine.

Original price: $349

The by-the-glass Coravin wine preservation system lets you pour wine without ever pulling the cork, which is perfect for preserving the rest of the bottle. The 2024 limited edition forest green set includes three Pure Argon gas capsules, six screw caps and a wine aerator that simulates a 60 to 90 minute decant in just seconds. It is ideal for wine lovers who want to enjoy one glass at a time without wasting the rest.

This compact cooler rod set chills and aerates wine in one easy step. Just pop the stainless-steel rod in the freezer for a few hours, then insert it into your opened bottle. It helps keep whites cold and cools reds to that ideal cellar temp without hogging fridge space. The set also comes with a vacuum pump, foil cutter, stopper and a cooling bag.

Original price: $341.88

This Fox Wine Classic Cabernet Dozen is a solid pick for anyone who loves a bold red. You get a curated mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, including 90+ point standouts and a barrel-aged Paso Robles Reserve. This set is great for stocking up, gifting or just having a bottle ready for holiday entertaining.

