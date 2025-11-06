Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

The best wine gifts to pour and store in style

Wine gifts to sip, serve and stay organized

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
pouring red wine into glass

From casual drinkers to serious collectors, these gift picks deliver. (iStock)

Wine makes a great gift, and so do the things that help you enjoy it. Whether you're shopping for a seasoned sipper or someone just getting into reds and whites, these picks are thoughtful, practical and ready to wrap. From wine tools to our favorite Fox Wine pick, these gifts are ready to impress.

12-bottle wine cellar refrigerator: $249.99

Best for: Casual wine drinkers who want to level up

Best for: Casual wine drinkers who want to level up (Walmart)

This 12-bottle wine fridge is perfect for someone who’s starting to take their collection seriously. It uses compressor cooling, which is better for long-term storage. It has a sleek digital display for easy adjustments. The UV-resistant glass door helps protect the wine, and soft LED lighting lets you show it off. It’s freestanding, so it fits just about anywhere. 

Hamilton Beach 22-bottle wine cooler: $163.99 (18% off)

Original price: $199.99

Best for: Wine drinkers with growing collections

Best for: Wine drinkers with growing collections (Wayfair)

This Hamilton Beach 22-bottle wine and beverage cooler is a smart, stylish pick. It has a sleek finish that looks good in any room, wire shelves and an easy-to-read blue LED display with touch controls. It keeps bottles at just the right temperature. 

KOHL'S: EXTRA 20% OFF KITCHEN MUST-HAVES, HOSTING GEAR AND HOLIDAY-READY LOOKS

Freestanding wine rack, 48 bottles: $69.99

Best for: Someone looking to build their home bar 

Best for: Someone looking to build their home bar  (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99

This freestanding wine rack holds up to 48 bottles, and fits easily in a kitchen, pantry, cellar or even the living room. The solid wood top gives you space to pour or store glasses, while the thick wood and iron frame with a wave-board design keeps bottles secure and wobble-free. At just over 4 feet tall, it offers plenty of storage without taking over your space.

Wine bar cabinet: $204.99 (5% off)

Original price: $214.99

Best for: Apartment dwellers

Best for: Apartment dwellers (Wayfair)

This classic wine cabinet keeps things simple but smart, with space for nine bottles and five stemware holders. It has extra storage for bar tools, napkins or your go-to mixers. The stand measures 37.1 inches high, 31.6 inches wide and 14.9 inches deep – compact and functional. It is available in black, blue, white and other shades to match your space. 

CUISINART'S FRIENDS AND FAMILY SALE: SAVE UP TO 40% ON AIR FRYERS, GRILL AND GRIDDLES, STAND MIXERS AND MORE

Rabbit electric corkscrew: $47.99

Original price: $59.99

Best for: Gadget lovers

Best for: Gadget lovers (Kohl's)

This Rabbit electric wine opener takes the hassle out of opening bottles and works on both natural and synthetic corks. It can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and the base includes a built-in foil cutter. You can store it vertically, horizontally or display it on the included stand. It comes with a micro USB wall charger.

Wine pourer and aerator: $19.95

Best for: Those beginning to enhance their wine flavors

Best for: Those beginning to enhance their wine flavors (Sur La Table)

This easy-to-use pourer aerator from Sur La Table improves flavor instantly with no decanter required. Just pop the flower-shaped top into the bottle and it aerates the wine as you pour. Made of durable acrylic, it’s a simple, affordable gift for any wine lover.

L'Atelier du Vin Oeno set: $129.95

Best for: Serious wine enthusiasts

Best for: Serious wine enthusiasts (Sur La Table)

The L'Atelier du Vin Oeno set has everything a wine fan needs to open, pour and enjoy a bottle properly. The Crystal Soft Machine opener makes pulling a cork feel easy, and the pourer-leaf helps aerate wine as you serve. It even includes a tool for opening sparkling bottles and its own storage case. 

Rabbit Pura decanting system: $37.99

Best for: People who drink red wine regularly

Best for: People who drink red wine regularly (Amazon)

Amazon $37.99

This easy-to-use decanter aerates wine as you pour it in and filters it again as you pour it out. It’s sturdy, easy to handle and holds a full 750 ml bottle. Just keep the built-in aerator in place to filter every glass. It’s a must-have upgrade for anyone who wants to get more out of their wine.

Coravin wine preservation system: $227.40 (35% off)

Original price: $349

Best for: Collectors 

Best for: Collectors  (Amazon)

Amazon $349 $227.40

The by-the-glass Coravin wine preservation system lets you pour wine without ever pulling the cork, which is perfect for preserving the rest of the bottle. The 2024 limited edition forest green set includes three Pure Argon gas capsules, six screw caps and a wine aerator that simulates a 60 to 90 minute decant in just seconds. It is ideal for wine lovers who want to enjoy one glass at a time without wasting the rest. 

Wine chiller rod set: $17.99

Best for: Those that like their wine cooled

Best for: Those that like their wine cooled (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99

This compact cooler rod set chills and aerates wine in one easy step. Just pop the stainless-steel rod in the freezer for a few hours, then insert it into your opened bottle. It helps keep whites cold and cools reds to that ideal cellar temp without hogging fridge space. The set also comes with a vacuum pump, foil cutter, stopper and a cooling bag.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Fox Wine Classic Cabernet Dozen: $215.88 (37% off)

Original price: $341.88

Best for: Cabernet lovers

Best for: Cabernet lovers

This Fox Wine Classic Cabernet Dozen is a solid pick for anyone who loves a bold red. You get a curated mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, including 90+ point standouts and a barrel-aged Paso Robles Reserve. This set is great for stocking up, gifting or just having a bottle ready for holiday entertaining.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue