Woman’s cancer battle takes unbelievable turn when her dog gets same diagnosis

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A woman who got a dog to support her through a breast cancer diagnosis was later shocked when the pet was diagnosed with the same disease years later.

Vickie Doogan, 52, from England, said her dog Dolly, a poochon, became her constant companion during recovery from her second cancer diagnosis, news agency SWNS reported.

Doogan was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 39 after noticing a dull pain and a lump under her arm, which doctors later confirmed was invasive breast cancer that had spread.

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She underwent chemotherapy, surgery and radiation and was eventually declared cancer-free following an intensive course of treatment.

At 44, she was diagnosed again and underwent another round of treatment before opting for a double mastectomy after learning she carried a BRCA2 gene mutation, which increases the risk of breast cancer.

She got Dolly in 2018 while recovering at home, saying the dog provided comfort and companionship during a difficult period in her life.

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"She’s like my shadow," Doogan said. "She’s the most perfect little dog."

In February 2026, Doogan took Dolly to the vet for what she believed was an upset stomach, where a lump was unexpectedly discovered under one of the dog’s nipples.

"The vet said she needed to have a mastectomy. I was so shocked," Doogan said. "I didn’t even know dogs could have mastectomies."

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Dolly underwent surgery to remove the cancer, which was determined to be low-grade and did not require additional treatment, allowing her to recover relatively quickly.

"She bounced back just as well as I did," Doogan said. "People said it’s like she’s mirroring how I dealt with it."

Both Doogan and her dog are now cancer-free and focusing on moving forward after their shared experiences with the disease, SWNS noted.

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Doogan said she hopes their story offers encouragement to others facing a diagnosis and shows that recovery is possible.

"When I was first diagnosed, I was absolutely floored," she said. "Chemo was brutal, but thankfully I responded well."

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"Now I’m living my best life again," she added. "I want people to know that although breast cancer is scary, you can still live a really full life."