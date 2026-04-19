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Surgery

Woman’s cancer battle takes unbelievable turn when her dog gets same diagnosis

Vickie Doogan got Dolly in 2018 while recovering from her second breast cancer diagnosis

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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A woman who got a dog to support her through a breast cancer diagnosis was later shocked when the pet was diagnosed with the same disease years later.

Vickie Doogan, 52, from England, said her dog Dolly, a poochon, became her constant companion during recovery from her second cancer diagnosis, news agency SWNS reported.

Doogan was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 39 after noticing a dull pain and a lump under her arm, which doctors later confirmed was invasive breast cancer that had spread.

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She underwent chemotherapy, surgery and radiation and was eventually declared cancer-free following an intensive course of treatment.

Vickie Doogan sits with her small poochon dog, Dolly, who supported her through breast cancer treatment.

Doogan is pictured with her dog Dolly, who stayed by her side throughout her recovery from a second cancer diagnosis. (SWNS)

At 44, she was diagnosed again and underwent another round of treatment before opting for a double mastectomy after learning she carried a BRCA2 gene mutation, which increases the risk of breast cancer.

She got Dolly in 2018 while recovering at home, saying the dog provided comfort and companionship during a difficult period in her life.

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"She’s like my shadow," Doogan said. "She’s the most perfect little dog."

In February 2026, Doogan took Dolly to the vet for what she believed was an upset stomach, where a lump was unexpectedly discovered under one of the dog’s nipples.

Vickie Doogan sits with her small poochon dog, Dolly, who supported her through breast cancer treatment

Doogan and her dog Dolly (pictured), with the dog later diagnosed with a lump after a February 2026 check-up. (SWNS)

"The vet said she needed to have a mastectomy. I was so shocked," Doogan said. "I didn’t even know dogs could have mastectomies."

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Dolly underwent surgery to remove the cancer, which was determined to be low-grade and did not require additional treatment, allowing her to recover relatively quickly.

"She bounced back just as well as I did," Doogan said. "People said it’s like she’s mirroring how I dealt with it."

Vickie Doogan sits with her small poochon dog, Dolly, who supported her through breast cancer treatmenT.

Doogan and Dolly (pictured), both of whom recovered quickly following their surgeries. (SWNS)

Both Doogan and her dog are now cancer-free and focusing on moving forward after their shared experiences with the disease, SWNS noted.

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Doogan said she hopes their story offers encouragement to others facing a diagnosis and shows that recovery is possible.

"When I was first diagnosed, I was absolutely floored," she said. "Chemo was brutal, but thankfully I responded well."

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"Now I’m living my best life again," she added. "I want people to know that although breast cancer is scary, you can still live a really full life."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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