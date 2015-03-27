Woman Gives Birth to Identical Girl Quadruplets

A German woman has given birth to identical girl quadruplets, beating odds of 13 million to one, The Local Germany reported Tuesday.

All four babies—Laura, Sophie, Jasmin and Kim—were reported doing fine after the Caesarian birth, as was their 31-year-old mother.

They were delivered ten weeks early last Friday and were not the product of artificial insemination, The Local said.

Each weighed between two pounds, two ounces (980 grams) and two pounds, six ounces (1,100 grams).

"They came through the early birth astoundingly well," a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

The girls will join a five-year-old brother.

Doctors said the chances of having identical quadruplets were about one in 13 million.

