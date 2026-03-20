Widespread habit may raise colorectal cancer risk more than you think

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Colorectal cancer is now officially the leading cause of cancer-related death among men and women 50 and younger, according to research from the American Cancer Society.

While some risk factors — like age, family history and genetics — can’t be controlled, there are some lifestyle behaviors that can increase the chances of the disease.

One of those is drinking alcohol, which has been linked to an increased risk of at least six different types of cancer.

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The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies alcoholic beverages as a Group 1 carcinogen, which means there is strong, sufficient evidence that it causes cancer in humans.

Dr. Tereza Cristina Sardinha, MD, chief of colon and rectal surgery services at Catholic Health on Long Island, New York, confirmed that alcohol is a well-known risk factor for all cancers, but particularly those of the gastrointestinal tract.

"The alcohol, or ethanol, will metabolize and break down into acetaldehyde," she shared with Fox News Digital. "This metabolism of alcohol is very toxic to the DNA of the cell, which over time can lead to the development of cancer."

Alcohol also changes the microbiome of the gut, which is another strong factor in cancer risk, according to Sardinha.

"The microbiome has a significant effect on many pathogens in the colon and rectum, and diet and alcohol definitely affect the types of bacteria in your gut."

When the gut’s "first line of defense" is disrupted, it can trigger a series of changes — particularly DNA damage, inflammation and oxidative stress within cells, the doctor said.

"These processes are closely linked to cancer development, which is why alcohol is considered a carcinogen."

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The relationship between alcohol and colorectal cancer risk is "dose-dependent," she said.

"Patients who drink regularly for a long period of time, meaning at least 10 years, will have a lifetime increase in the development of colorectal cancer."

Research shows that for those who drink at least two drinks per day — which is considered "moderate consumption," the doctor said — the lifetime risk of colorectal cancer will increase by at least 25%.

A heavier drinker, consuming more than two drinks a day, will have an exponentially greater risk.

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"What really makes the difference is not only the volume, but the frequency," Sardinha said. "I just saw one of my patients who I operated on last week and she drinks six beers a day, and she developed colon cancer. She's not morbidly obese, she's not a smoker. The only risk factor she has is alcohol."

The doctor advises her patients to avoid alcohol, "or at least minimize intake."

"What really makes the difference is not only the volume, but the frequency."

If someone stops drinking, the risk won’t disappear immediately, the doctor noted.

"It takes about an average of 10 years to know if cancer risk decreased or not," she said. "But we do know that if you continue drinking, your risk will definitely increase."

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"That’s why we recommend that patients stop drinking or exponentially decrease their intake, in the same way we tell them to exercise and increase fruits and vegetables in their diet."

Sardinha pointed out that alcohol isn’t the only culprit.

"Not all heavy drinkers develop cancer, so there has to be some other mechanism that plays a role," she said.

And not all types of alcohol are equal in terms of colorectal cancer risk, according to Dr. Nathan Goodyear, integrative medicine physician at Williams Cancer Institute in California.

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"The negative impact of spirits (hard liquor) is greater than beer, which is more than wine," he told Fox News Digital.

A Danish study also found that wine consumption was associated with a lower risk of death, while beer and spirits were not, Goodyear pointed out. Spirits had the highest risk, especially at three to five drinks per day.

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"The effects of wine, beer and spirits were independent of each other," the doctor said.

The context in which alcohol is consumed can also play a role, he noted.

"In the U.S., alcohol is often used in the context of addiction — another hit to keep the high," Goodyear said. "But in some communities, such as Sardina, Italy, and Ikaria, Greece, wine is part of the culture, social connections and community."

"Wine is taken outside the context of addiction, and taken within the context of a plant-based diet, social settings, daily movement, faith, community and life."

Other ways to minimize risk

In addition to stopping or limiting alcohol intake, Sardinha shared other healthy lifestyle behaviors that have been shown to decrease the chances of colorectal cancer.

One "huge and well-established" factor is regular exercise, she said.

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"If you don't exercise, if you don't move, you definitely increase your risk of colorectal cancer," she told Fox News Digital. "Even for patients who have been diagnosed with cancer, once they have surgery and are able to exercise, that will improve their long-term prognosis."

Smoking is another highly carcinogenic habit — and it’s a common myth that it’s only associated with lung cancer.

"We do know that if you continue drinking, your risk will definitely increase."

"Smoking is a risk factor for most cancers, and colorectal cancer is one of them," Sardinha said.

Taking steps to address and prevent obesity is also a well-established way to minimize risk, as is adopting a healthy, high-fiber diet to promote proper bowel function, according to the doctor.

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"Diets that are lower in fiber are often more constipating — and therefore, if there's anything in the food that is carcinogenic, that is going to have more direct, prolonged contact with the bowel wall, with the cells, and increases the chances of DNA damage," she said.

"Obviously, we cannot change our family history — but those good lifestyle habits will make a difference in the risk of colorectal cancer."