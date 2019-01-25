Whole Foods recalls baby spinach-containing food products over potential salmonella contamination

Grocery store giant Whole Foods announced a voluntary recall of multiple prepared foods that contain baby spinach, citing concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella.

At least eight states — Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island — are affected by the recall, which includes salads, sandwiches, pizza and wraps, among other food items.

In total, more than 50 prepared food items are subject to the recall.

“Additionally, consumers who purchased items containing baby spinach from the salad bars or hot bars at Whole Foods Market locations in these states should discard items purchased through January 23, 2019,” a statement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website reads.

Whole Foods initiated the recall after its supplier, Satur Farms, expressed concerns its baby spinach could be infected with salmonella.

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps. Illnesses are more likely to be severe in the elderly and infants, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses in the U.S. per year.

No illnesses have been reported at this time. A full list of the affected products can be found here.