General Mills recalls flour over salmonella concerns

General Mills has issued a national recall for a variety of unbleached flour over the potential presence of salmonella. The company said the recall only affects Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a "used by" date of April 20, 2020, and is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” Jim Murphy, president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division said, according to the FDA. “This recall does not involve any other flour products and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

DRUG-RESISTANT INFECTIONS FOUND IN US WEIGHT-LOSS SURGERY PATIENTS AFTER SURGERY IN MEXICO

The company said it had not had any reports of adverse reactions due to the recall, but instructs consumers to check their pantries for affected products and dispose of it.

Salmonella may cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. It typically lasts four to seven days, with patients able to recover without medical intervention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, in severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized due to diarrhea or infection spreading from the intestines to the bloodstream. Patients most at risk for severe illness are typically younger than 5 or older than 65, or those with weakened immune systems.