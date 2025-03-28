'The White Lotus' characters taking lorazepam: What is it and why are they in danger by abusing it?

Those watching HBO’s "The White Lotus" may be familiar with matriarch Victoria’s long southern drawl, sweeping silk robes — and her affinity for lorazepam.

Searches for the anti-anxiety drug spiked, according to Google Trends, following an episode of the hit show that heavily featured its use — or, more accurately, its abuse.

Victoria Ratliff, played by actress Parker Posey, is seen tossing back a pill or two at all hours of the day, citing its use for anxiety when questioned by her family.

But when Ratliff finds herself suddenly without her medication, she utters the memorable quote: "I don't even have my lorazepam. I'm going to have to drink myself to sleep."

What is lorazepam?

The drug, which is in a class of medications called benzodiazepines, works by slowing activity in the brain to allow for relaxation, according to MedlinePlus.

Lorazepam is used to relieve anxiety as well as insomnia caused by temporary situational stress (or, in Mrs. Ratliff’s case, a stressful family vacation).

The medication is also sometimes used in hospital environments to help patients relax and fall asleep prior to surgery, according to Healthline.

It may also be used to treat certain types of seizures.

Potential risks and side effects

Some side effects of lorazepam include dizziness, confusion, memory issues and slowed breathing, especially when combined with other sedating substances, such as alcohol or opioids, according to Chelsie Rohrscheib, a neuroscientist and sleep specialist at Wesper in New York.

"This class of drug is extremely habit-forming, which means a patient taking it may become dependent and experience withdrawal symptoms once it's discontinued," she told Fox News Digital.

Lorazepam has also been found to negatively impact mood and may raise a patient's risk of depression, Rohrscheib warned.

"There is also clinical evidence that long-term use of these medications is associated with certain diseases, like neurodegenerative disorders, such as dementia," she added.

Some studies have shown that long-term use of the medication can result in memory loss or difficulty forming new memories, alongside impairments in problem-solving, focus and attention.

Lorazepam may increase the risk of serious or life-threatening breathing problems, sedation or coma if combined with certain medications, according to MedlinePlus.

Medications that may interact with lorazepam include cough medicines or pain medicines that contain opiates, such as codeine, hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone or tramadol.

While the characters in "The White Lotus" appear to use lorazepam predominantly as a sleep aid, it’s important to note that their on-screen use mixed with alcohol can be quite dangerous.

In the show, alcohol of every variety is flowing, with Mrs. Ratliff swigging glasses of wine in almost all of her scenes.

Experts advise against taking lorazepam after drinking alcohol, as the combination can lead to breathing issues or difficulty waking.

The drug cannot be purchased over the counter. In the show, Mrs. Ratliff refilled her prescription immediately before vacation.

Those interested in taking lorazepam should see a medical professional to determine whether it is suitable and safe and to obtain a prescription.

Safer sleep alternatives

Patients suffering from insomnia and other sleep issues should try making lifestyle changes and cognitive behavioral therapy before being placed on lorazepam, Rohrscheib advised.

"Doctors may consider alternatives, such as over-the-counter, non-benzodiazepine medications or supplements that promote sleep, such as melatonin," she told Fox News Digital.

"Additionally, it's critical to rule out other sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, which can mimic insomnia, as benzodiazepines may make sleep apnea worse."

People can improve their quality of rest by adopting several good sleep hygiene practices, Clémence Cavaillès, PhD, a researcher at University of California San Francisco, previously told Fox News Digital.

"They can start by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up at the same time every day," he said.

"Creating an ideal sleep environment — keeping the bedroom dark, quiet and at a cool temperature — also helps."

Regular exercise and exposure to natural sunlight can also improve sleep quality.

Cavaillès also suggested avoiding screens and blue light, as well as stimulants like caffeine and alcohol.

"Incorporating relaxation techniques before bed, such as deep breathing or meditation, can also help prepare the body for sleep," the researcher added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the maker of a branded lorazepam medication requesting comment.