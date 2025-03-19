Heat exposure linked to better sleep, experts say — here's why

Heat exposure has been linked to lasting benefits for overall health.

Spending time in heated environments, like a sauna, can reduce the risk of some chronic diseases and can help improve sleep, research has shown.

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Todd Anderson, co-founder of Dream Performance & Recovery and host of the "Beat the Heat" podcast, shared some lesser-known effects of spending time in a sauna.

"Sauna went from this thing that felt good, to something that could actually be a longevity tool," said the Nashville-based health and wellness expert. "The combination of this hard science and the explosion in longevity and popularity has created something."

Increased "sauna bathing" has been associated with a reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, fatal cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, according to research from Finland.

Participants in a global sauna survey in 2019 also reported health benefits regarding mental well-being and sleep, with few adverse effects.

The survey found that participants — particularly from Finland, Australia and the U.S. — were most motivated to use saunas for relaxation.

How heat improves sleep

While saunas can improve longevity and mood, Anderson, whose podcast is hosted inside a sauna, added that heat exposure can also improve sleep.

When the body heats up before sleep, the blood vessels open, allowing the body to get more circulation to the extremities, he said.

Although the body’s core temperature needs to cool down by about a degree to fall into quality sleep, raising the body temperature might seem "counterintuitive," the expert added.

But since the blood vessels are open and pumping more blood, this allows the core temperature to lower faster, and the body’s instinct is to cool itself off after being exposed to heat.

"You go into a cold, dark room … and all of a sudden you're able to lower your core temperature much more quickly than you normally would, resulting in falling asleep faster and getting higher quality sleep throughout that first part of the night," Anderson said.

"Plenty of evidence shows that viruses do not do well in environments with high temperatures."

The expert added that the same sleep benefits can be captured with a hot bath, shower or hot tub.

"The longevity and all-cause mortality benefits are going to be connected particularly to the sauna," he said. "But there are some great sleep studies [showing the benefits] of applying any type of heat before bed."

Viruses don’t like it hot

Exposure to heat can also help boost the immune system, as the body’s natural response to fighting a bug is to spike a fever, according to critical care physician Dr. Roger Seheult.

Methods like steam saunas raise the body’s natural temperature and can help kill off viruses that don’t fare well in the heat, he said.

"Plenty of evidence shows that viruses do not do well in environments with high temperatures, and that our body signals the innate immune system using fever," the California-based doctor told Fox News Digital.

In addition to the health benefits, Anderson noted that he’s made lasting friendships during sauna sessions.

"It's a rare bubble in our society right now where phones don't work. You're face-to-face. You're going through some controlled adversity," he told Fox News Digital. "There [are] just so many things that I think have dissipated from our society that are brought back to life in a sauna."

"When you go through stress together, your brain is wired, and it promotes connection with other people."

Accessibility for all

Enjoying a sauna doesn’t have to require a luxury health club membership, according to Anderson, as saunas have been popularized in many cultures for generations.

"There are ways to make them with scrap wood and there are some different, cheap heating options," he said.

In Finland, a country where saunas are a part of the everyday routine, there are more than five million people and three million saunas, noted Anderson, who recently visited there.

"Almost everybody has a sauna at their house," he shared.

In many countries, saunas are part of the overall culture and can have healing properties, Anderson went on.

"It's a feeling. It's very stress-free, in tune with their body connection. Families do it together. It's this spiritual thing."

Proper practice and potential risk

The average person will lose a pint of sweat during a short session in a sauna's dry heat, according to Harvard Health.

"The pulse rate jumps by 30% or more, allowing the heart to nearly double the amount of blood it pumps each minute," stated the Harvard Medical School publication.

"Most of the extra blood flow is directed to the skin; in fact, the circulation actually shunts blood away from the internal organs. Blood pressure is unpredictable, rising in some people but falling in others."

While saunas are generally safe for most people, Harvard Health cautioned that people with uncontrolled high blood pressure or heart disease should check with their doctors before participating.

Sauna-goers should also avoid alcohol and medications that may "impair sweating and produce overheating before and after your sauna," according to the same source.

Harvard advised staying in the sauna for no more than 15 to 20 minutes and gradually cooling down after.

Drinking two to four glasses of cool water is also encouraged after a session.

"Don't take a sauna when you are ill," Harvard Health warned. "And if you feel unwell during your sauna, head for the door."