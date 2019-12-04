Expand / Collapse search
Virginia boy runs 120 miles, raising over $65G for kids with cancer

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A 9-year-old in Virginia whose passion for running began two years ago at a 5K has taken up the sport in the name of charity, and in 2019, Matteo Lambert has raced 120 miles across the U.S. and Canada to raise $65,500 for sick children.

Matteo first got hooked on running two years ago after competing in his first 5K.

Matteo first got hooked on running two years ago after competing in his first 5K.

“He’s kind of the adult in the house,” Brandon Lambert, Matteo’s dad, told Fox 10 Phoenix. “He’s been a very easy child to parent. Matteo has just always wanted to help people who are less fortunate.”

It was Lambert who connected his son with Len Forkas, founder of Hopecam who has twice completed Race Across America, a coast-to-coast bicycle race. Matteo set out to raise $5,000 for Hopecam but met that goal by his second race of 2019.

He's since started his own charity, The Off The Charts Club," to help sick children across the U.S. 

He's since started his own charity, The Off The Charts Club," to help sick children across the U.S.

With weeks left to go in 2019 and 35 races across 15 states complete, Matteo’s goal has been shared all over social media and prompted him to start his own charity, “Off the Charts Club,” Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Matteo hopes the group will help children with cancer in hospitals across the U.S.