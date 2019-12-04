Virginia boy runs 120 miles, raising over $65G for kids with cancer

A 9-year-old in Virginia whose passion for running began two years ago at a 5K has taken up the sport in the name of charity, and in 2019, Matteo Lambert has raced 120 miles across the U.S. and Canada to raise $65,500 for sick children.

“He’s kind of the adult in the house,” Brandon Lambert, Matteo’s dad, told Fox 10 Phoenix. “He’s been a very easy child to parent. Matteo has just always wanted to help people who are less fortunate.”

It was Lambert who connected his son with Len Forkas, founder of Hopecam who has twice completed Race Across America, a coast-to-coast bicycle race. Matteo set out to raise $5,000 for Hopecam but met that goal by his second race of 2019.

With weeks left to go in 2019 and 35 races across 15 states complete, Matteo’s goal has been shared all over social media and prompted him to start his own charity, “Off the Charts Club,” Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Matteo hopes the group will help children with cancer in hospitals across the U.S.