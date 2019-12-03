Kansas hospital dresses newborns as 'Frozen' characters, adorable photos show

Elsa, Anna, and Olaf were recently spotted in one Kansas hospital's maternity ward after newborns there were dressed up as the beloved “Frozen” characters.

To celebrate the release of Disney’s “Frozen 2,” hospital staff at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kan., dressed some of the babies in “Frozen”-inspired costumes. The handmade items were purchased from a Texas-based crochet shop, according to Parents magazine.

MOM WARNS AFTER ELECTRIC SHOCK FROM PHONE CHARGER THROS DAUGHTER 'ACROSS THE ROOM'

“Let them in! Let them see! Our maternity ward at Saint Luke's South has been ‘Frozen’ over. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke's. Don't let it go!” the hospital captioned the photos.

The hospital also shared a video of the newborns being dressed in the costumes.

“Thanks for sharing! Warms my heart!” said one person in response to the video.

“Pretty adorable!” commented a second.

BOY KILLED IN THANKSGIVING HUNTING ACCIDENT SAVES 3 OTHERS THROUGH ORGAN DONATION

“I can’t even with these babies! I mean, seriously, I just can’t let it go!” said another.

“Frozen 2,” which was released Nov. 22, topped the box office for a second time and set a whopping record on Thanksgiving weekend.

Disney’s ice princess sequel brought in $85.3 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend and earned an unprecedented $132.7 million from Wednesday through Sunday. It has earned $288 million domestically in its 10 days of release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The record was previously held by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which grossed $109.9 million in 2013.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.