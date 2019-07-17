Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman who baked cookies for troops enters hospice, family says

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A Texas woman who for years packaged and shipped homemade cookies for troops battling overseas has been moved to hospice care as she faces heart failure and other ailments. Gerry Hunter, who turns 89 next month, “always had a passion for the country and for our freedoms,” her grandson told Fox 4 News.

“She just wanted to do whatever she could do,” he said.

Nathan Phillips, who recently introduced his newborn daughter to Hunter, said that he spent a lot of time helping his grandma bake and ship her signature cookies for the soldiers.

“As she was getting older, she’d like to have chopped dried fruit in there,” he told Fox 4 News. “She’d ask me to chop it for her.”

But now the roles are reversed for Hunter, who dedicated her time to checking on others as everyone turns their concern toward her. Phillips told the news station his family would appreciate prayers in Hunter’s honor.